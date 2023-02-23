Baidu's Results Shine, But Its Upcoming ChatBot Could Steal The Show

Mar. 02, 2023 10:54 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.49K Followers

Summary

  • Baidu reported flat revenue growth in the fourth quarter, as its net profit rose 189%, exceeding market expectation.
  • China may be weighing restrictions on conversational AI, which could hurt Baidu and other AI firms in the long run.
  • The search leader’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, even as its new Ernie chatbot has captured headlines despite China’s tougher oversight of such AI technology.

Baidu Inc. Headquarters

zorazhuang

Baidu, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU; 9888.HK) Founder and Chairman, Robin Li, has always regarded global search leader Google as his No. 1 role model. China's own leading search engine has followed the U.S. giant in nearly every field it has entered, including artificial intelligence (AI).

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.49K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.