Easterly Government Properties: Disappointing Guidance Outweighs The Attractive Dividend

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.46K Followers

Summary

  • Easterly Government Properties has an interest in a portfolio of properties, leased primarily to the United States Government.
  • Their properties are distinguished by full occupancy levels and long-duration leases to agencies serving essential functions.
  • For income investors, shares offer an attractive dividend that is currently yielding 7% at current trading levels.
  • The payout itself, however, is not enough to justify new initiation.
  • Though there were many positives on their recent earnings release, guidance came in light and provided little to gain new bulls.
Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) has an interest in a portfolio of properties that are primarily leased to agencies in the United States Government (“USG”) that serve essential functions.

Their portfolio is distinguished by full occupancy levels and long weighted average

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.46K Followers
Focused primarily on companies with a time tested business model and a commitment to paying a dividend. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.