ivanastar

Introduction

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is an American retail company specializing in home improvement products for both DIY and professionals. It operates a chain of retail stores that are spread across the North American continent. The company owns close to 2200 stores, but has been bringing down its store count with the increased adoption of digital ways to buy home improvement goods. Its great exposure across the North American continent and digital presence allow it to serve over 19 million customers every single week. In addition to being the go-to place for home improvement products, together with competitor The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Lowe’s is also one of the prestigious dividend kings after increasing its dividend 59 consecutive years in a row.

And while Lowe’s might not be acting in the most hyped or exciting industries, it has been an impressive investment for many investors over the last decade with the stock price up close to 400% over this period. This is in part due to the company riding some covid-19 induced tailwinds. The fact that people were forced to largely stay at home as a result of lockdowns caused people to start spending more money on the location they sat the most – their own houses. This benefited Lowe’s and caused a surge in revenues. Of course, this tailwind has now disappeared, and growth has come back to more normalized levels.

Still, Lowe’s can turn out as a great investment through market share gains, margin improvements, industry growth, and strong shareholder returns through both dividends and share buybacks. In addition to a decent growth outlook, the company also offers stability to one’s portfolio. The consistent dividend growth over more than 50 years shows the company is capable of showing solid performance during both bull and bear markets, driven by its necessity. Of course, the company has seen better times and worse times of growth, but revenues never fall worryingly far. Even during the great financial crisis between 2007 and 2009, Lowe’s saw relatively steady revenue levels.

Lowe's revenue growth (Statista)

Now, I have just shortly introduced this home improvement industry duopoly player, but I covered this company much more in-depth back in December following its investor day. This article provides a much better look into its growth prospects, outlook, and strategy by management. I recommend reading this one first if u are unfamiliar with the company. Back then, I concluded the following:

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is an incredible company, with a very impressive history. It has survived many recessions and is very well-positioned for a potential recession by next year. Lowe’s has a very strong BBB+ financial rating, a safe dividend payout, and a strong cash position. Management remains confident in industry resiliency and strong performance for next year. The company has strong capital spending plans in place which should increase sales and margins over the next decade and reward investors.

Yesterday, March 1, 2023, Lowe’s released its fourth quarter and FY22 results. The company beat EPS expectations by analysts, and it did this by $0.07, or a beat of 3%. Revenue fell short by $310 million compared to the consensus. So, how was this then received by the market? Well, by the end of the trading day following its results, the stock was down close to 6%. It is safe to say investors were not particularly enthusiastic about the results then.

Therefore, within this article, I will dive into the financial results published by Lowe’s and revisit my investment thesis and rating. Were results really that bad or is the market overreacting and discounting this dividend king? Let’s see.

Quarterly review

For the fourth quarter, Lowe’s saw its revenue/comparable sales fall by 1.5% YoY and come in at $22.45 billion. This did include a $1.4 billion benefit compared to FY21 due to a 53rd week this year. For the U.S., this drop was a little less with 0.7%. The drop in the U.S. was largely due to the effect of commodity deflation which had a 75-basis points impact on U.S. sales. Total U.S. transactions did fall by 5.5% but were largely offset by a higher average ticket price, which was driven by higher Pro sales, and solid digital growth.

Lowe's 4Q22 performance (Lowe's)

To continue on the digital sales subject, growth remains strong here as illustrated by the decent growth rate seen last quarter. Lowe’s continues to focus on this part of the business and recently added Apple Pay (AAPL) to make the experience faster and more convenient for its customers. Importantly, Lowe’s uses a market delivery model, meaning it does not operate any distribution centers but simply delivers from the stores. Due to its excellent spread of stores across the North American continent, this allows them to easily service most regions. Also, this does not require any large supply chain changes, holding up margins.

And while the overall results might not look overly compelling with flat growth YoY, I think it is quite impressive considering the massive boost in sales we saw following the covid-19 pandemic. Personally, and many analysts with me, I expected to see Lowe’s fall back quite a bit in comparable sales with tailwinds disappearing, but up until today it is holding on to these revenue levels quite well. According to management, this is in part due to investments in the Pro segment paying off, showing the excellent capability of management to invest in the right segments. To put this into perspective, this is what I wrote in my previous coverage regarding the Pro segment:

improving penetration in the Pro segment is a focus point for Lowe’s as it has been over the last couple of years. It plans to leverage Pro CRM to expand its wallet share and use a data-driven method. Where Pro grew by 76% over the last three years, growth so far stands at 6% YoY, outpacing other company segments. Lowe’s targets to grow the Pro segment by 2x the market rate. By focusing on this, Lowe’s tries to transition to a more stable sales mix between DIY and Pro. This should make the company less sensitive to consumer spending. The current sales mix for Lowe’s is 75% to DIY and just 25% of revenue comes from Pro, leaving plenty of room for improvement.

And apparently, this strategy is working for them so far. During the latest quarter, Pro grew by 10% in the U.S. and 36% on a two-year basis. Lowe’s continues to invest in Pro at a rapid pace and uses the cash to win over customers through continued investments in CRM, partnership programs, and an enhanced product assortment to better satisfy the pro needs. Even despite the strong commodity deflation, Lowe’s managed to grow the Pro segment for the 11th quarter in a row by double digits. And according to surveys put out by the company among pro clients, 70% of these still see demand that is stronger, or at least as strong, as demand in 2022, showing that the backlog and demand levels remain strong. Lowe’s believes this is in part due to the strong balance sheets of homeowners and record levels of equity. I also discussed this following the investor day in December:

Disposable income for homeowners also remains strong, with $1.5 trillion in excess savings and a record average $330 thousand in homeowner equity. These factors could work in favor of the home improvement market and could prevent a slowdown. In addition to these points, it was also pointed out that 50% of people still work from home, making it more attractive for those people to invest in their homes.

Lowe's 4Q22 performance (Lowe's)

In addition to strong Pro sales numbers, the DIY segment also remained relatively resilient, although there was a clear, but expected, drop in holiday sales YoY. Despite this, Lowe’s did manage to keep increasing its operating margin through a disciplined focus on productivity. As a result, the operating margin increased by 88 basis points and resulted in very strong EPS growth of 28% YoY, resulting in EPS of $2.28. These results bring the FY22 total to revenue of $97.1 billion, a $900 million improvement from last year still, despite tailwinds disappearing. EPS for FY22 came in at $13.81 with an operating margin of 13% and was up 15% YoY.

Lowe's FY22 performance (Lowe's)

Finally, during the latest quarter, Lowe’s completed the sale of its Canadian retail business, shifting the focus of the company fully to the U.S. Lowe’s believes this is still a $1 trillion total addressable market ("TAM") to dig into and believes focusing on this region alone allows them to invest more in higher-return possibilities and take away market share from the competition.

Balance sheet & Dividend

At the end of its FY22, Lowe’s held a total cash position of $1.73 billion on the balance sheet, combined with a total debt pile of close to $38 billion. This means Lowe’s holds a quite significant net debt position of close to $36 billion which is not really attractive. Still, the company receives a BBB+ credit rating, showing the company is in a healthy position. Its dividend history illustrates the company knows how to allocate its cash and has not given any reasons to doubt this. Luckily, Lowe’s can generate significant cash flows and does not require a lot of Capex with the business being very mature.

Over FY22, Lowe’s generated $6.8 billion in free cash flow which was driven by strong operating results. It illustrates the cash generation capabilities of the company. Yet, Lowe’s returned a much larger $16.5 billion to shareholders over the last year, which is not even close to being covered by free cash flow. This is something that does worry me. While I generally much appreciate share buybacks, I am not a fan of it being funded by taking on debt, even more so in a high-interest rate environment. This worry has been discussed by many authors on Seeking Alpha and was discussed shortly by The Street back at the start of 2022. Lowe’s is worsening its balance sheet to reward investors, but I believe it is overstretching this. While the dividend only totals $2.4 billion on a full-year basis, well covered by free cash flow, share buybacks of $14.1 billion seem excessive over FY22. Of course, this is most likely a personal preference, and management has done nothing that should result in distrust from investors, but I would prefer them to strengthen the balance sheet a bit more and tune down its buyback rates since the stock is also not trading overly cheap.

Regarding the dividends, Lowe’s currently pays a yield of 2.16% which is not bad. Even more so when considering that the payout ratio is still below 29%, making the dividend very sustainable and well covered by free cash flow. Even if Lowe’s would see a few years of stagnant growth, this should be no threat to the dividend as there is plenty of room for further dividend increases. This is reflected in the 5-year dividend growth rate as well, as this currently stands at a very impressive 20%, also reflecting the strong years between 2019-2022. For the next couple of years, we should probably expect this to be closer to 10% which is still not bad at all!

Lowe’s has been paying a dividend for a whopping 59 years, making it one of the prestigious dividend kings. With solid dividend growth ahead and a good starting yield, I believe this is a dividend that should be loved by everyone.

Outlook & Valuation

During the earnings call following the release of the financial results, management once again confirmed its bullish guidance going forward and discussed why it is so positive about FY23 and beyond. This started with the following:

From our perspective the core drivers of our business, disposable personal income, home price appreciation, and the age of housing stock, remain supportive.

With consumer savings still roughly $1.5 trillion above 2019 levels, there is plenty of reason to be positive for Lowe’s. Also, the work-from-home trend is still very much ongoing and could be a shift that is here to stay, at least in part. These two factors are looking good for the home improvement industry since people are more attracted to improving their home’s when they are spending more time there, as illustrated very clearly during the covid-19 lockdowns. With still plenty of savings in their bank accounts, homeowners are capable of investing in their homes. Lowe’s points out a few other trends working to its advantage:

Homeowners continue to enjoy record levels of equity in their homes, nearly $330,000 on average. Even if there is a modest decline in home prices, the level of equity built up during the pandemic would not be meaningfully eroded. And the housing stock continues to age with 50% of US homes over 41 years old, the oldest since World War II.

Yet, despite these tailwinds, Lowe’s also acknowledges that consumers are wary of a potential recession which is reflected in some of the discretionary pullbacks experienced during the holiday season. A cautious consumer can reflect negatively on the performance of Lowe’s despite a large savings account and favorable demographics. Management countered these happenings with the following response, and they seem to have proven themselves in the past as I already mentioned in the introduction:

Our results in the fourth quarter demonstrate our operational agility, which is reflected in our ability to leverage expenses and deliver productivity in a negative comp sales environment. This gives our experienced leadership team confidence in our ability to effectively manage the business in a wide variety of macro scenario.

Now, let’s turn to the outlook given off by management yesterday, as they guided for revenue of $88 to $90 billion for FY23, a meaningful drop compared to the FY23 results, yet this included an approximately $4 billion impact (based off on 4Q22 results) from the sale of the Canadian retail business. Resulting the elevated levels of inflation, high interest rates, and cautious consumer, Lowe’s expects the total home improvement industry to see a slight decline in 2023. Comparable sales are projected to be flat to down 2%. In addition to this, management projects some sales headwinds in the first half of the year with the first quarter seeing a nearly 300 basis points headwind and 100 basis points for the second quarter. Therefore, first quarter results are expected to fall short of the FY23 guidance, made up by the second half of the year.

Trends seen in FY22 are expected to continue into 2023 and this includes the Pro segment to outperform DIY again. Lowe’s continues to focus on this segment into 2023. This should also result in an increased operating margin in the range of 13.6% to 13.8% as Lowe’s continues to focus on productivity improvements. Capex is expected to reach $2 billion and Lowe’s plans to continue its enthusiastic share repurchases funded by… debt most likely.

Lowe’s targets FY23 EPS of between $13.60 and $14 compared to $13.81 for FY22. Taking into consideration the sale of the Canadian business, this represents a slight improvement in EPS at the midpoint for the US business segment.

As a result of a somewhat disappointing 1Q23 outlook, analysts currently expect Lowe’s to report revenue of $22.12 billion, down 6.5% YoY. This results in EPS of $3.55, up 1.25% and outpacing revenue growth as expected. For the full year, analysts expect Lowe’s to report revenue of $89.61 billion which is a decrease of 7.67% and on the high-end of guidance by management. The EPS consensus stands at $13.82, flat YoY and above guidance by management. Therefore, I expect that it might be tough for Lowe’s to outperform these expectations and the consensus might have to come down a bit more.

For the years until FY26, analysts project EPS growth of around 10% and revenue growth in the low single digits. I believe these estimates are a fair projection considering the slow growth rates expected for the home improvement industry and the disappearance of tailwinds. EPS is expected to see much faster growth driven by continued share repurchases and margin improvements.

EPS consensus (Seeking Alpha) Revenue consensus (Seeking Alpha)

The current EPS projections for FY23 result in a forward P/E of 14.06x, 21% below its 5-year average P/E of closer to 18x. We see a similar discount on many other valuation metrics like its price/free cash flow. Yet, Lowe’s has seen much faster growth over the last couple of years compared to the current forward expectations, so I don’t expect it to revalue to these levels anytime soon. Still, the resiliency of the business, strong focus on returning cash to shareholders, and the necessity of the business do allow for a premium valuation. Therefore, I believe a P/E of 15x is justified for this quality dividend king.

Based on current EPS estimates for FY24 and a P/E of 15x, I calculate a target price of $224.40. At a current share price of $194.31, this leaves investors with approximately a 15.5% upside potential.

For comparison, 34 Wall Street analysts currently hold an average price of $231.78 on the company combined with a buy rating.

Conclusion

Lowe's Companies, Inc. delivered decent quarterly results that were roughly in line with expectations. Investments in the Pro segment are paying off as this one continues to grow by double digits as it increases as a share of total revenue. The strength in the Pro segment is also having a positive effect on the average ticket price, which was partially able to offset a drop in the number of transactions. Lowe’s continues to improve margins driven by a more favorable sales mix and a focus on productivity.

While consumer spending might see some weakness as a result of the threat of a potential recession and high inflation, Lowe’s continues to see favorable tailwinds for the home improvement industry driven by high saving accounts.

Lowe’s looks like it is well positioned to see a solid performance over the rest of the decade driven by slow growth in the home improvement industry and continued margin improvements. The company continues to reward its shareholders as it continues to buy back its shares in addition to a very solid dividend that the company has been increasing for a whopping 59 years in a row now. Although I believe the company would be better off strengthening its balance sheet over buying back even more shares, I trust managed to lead this company in the best way possible as they have been doing for many, many years.

Due to its proven resiliency, consistency, and shareholder-focused approach, I believe Lowe's Companies, Inc. deserves a premium valuation and should be bought when a good opportunity appears. Based on the current FY23 EPS consensus and a 15x P/E ratio, I calculate a target price of $224.40 per share, leaving investors with a 15.5% upside potential.

Based on these estimates and calculations, I believe Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a good buy today and I recommend buying on its current share price weakness. While the FY23 outlook is not great, I am expecting much more from this company over the next 4 years. Therefore, I believe that below a share price of $200, Lowe's Companies, Inc. stock offers enough downside protection to warrant a buy rating.