We covered Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in April 2022 rating it as a "buy." Our recommendation was based on the company's strong performance and growth, its expansion plans, and its focus on returning value to its shareholders. We also noted that the company faces risks due to commodity and labor cost inflation, as well as relating to contribution from its new brands Bubba's 33 restaurants & Jaggers. As we discuss next, Texas Roadhouse has fared well on both fronts. Despite rising over 22% since our last coverage, the stock still looks attractive for long-term investors.

Investment Rationale

Texas Roadhouse is a dividend-paying stock, offering a dividend yield of 1.3%. The stock has rewarded shareholders with 20% returns in the past year. The company exhibited a strong operational performance in 2022 despite the cost pressures from high food and wage inflation. The company has consistently returned higher wealth to its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Its fundamentals stand in a strong position, and robust expansion plans support growth prospects. The predicted slowdown in food and labor inflation provides tailwinds for the company's operational performance, and its attractive stock valuation makes it a suitable investment opportunity for the long term.

A Savoring Business

Texas Roadhouse is a restaurant company based in Louisville, Kentucky. It primarily operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It offers seasoned and aged steaks cooked over open grills. In addition to steaks, it also offers its guests a selection of ribs, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork, and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches.

The company's restaurant and franchising operations are bifurcated into three concepts - Texas Roadhouse restaurants, Bubba's 33 restaurants & Jaggers, and Retail initiatives. Bubba's 33 is a family-friendly, sports restaurant and Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces. At the end of 2022, the company had a total of 697 restaurants, 30% higher than in 2021. The restaurants at the end of 2022 are summarized below:

Texas Roadhouse

The growth over the years is driven by an excellent dine-in experience, including quality food and service offered by the restaurant chain.

Meaty Operational Performance

Improving annual numbers

Texas Roadhouse stock's revenues, operating profits, and net profits show a stellar rise crossing the pre-pandemic growth levels. The growth numbers are attractive with average revenue growth of 22%, EBIT growth of 11%, and net profit growth of 10%. In 2022, total revenue rose 15.9% whereas operating income and net income improved by 7.7% and 10%, respectively on a YoY basis. The company's quarterly performance in 2022 was affected by high food and wage inflation, leading to higher food and beverage and labor costs. Despite this impact, the company recorded a notable rise in annual earnings number.

Data by YCharts

In 2022, Texas Roadhouse generated earnings per share of $3.97, 13.5% more than the $3.5 generated in 2021. Over the last five years, the Diluted EPS number rose around 80% on an absolute basis, contributed by growth in profits as well as share buybacks.

Strong Q42022 results

In Q4 2022, Texas Roadhouse reported a revenue growth of 12.7% supported by a robust store week as well as average unit volume growth. An increase in comparable restaurant sales was braced up by growth in average check number and guest traffic. Restaurant Margins contracted 132 bps due to higher commodity inflation, which was partly offset by an increase in menu prices. The company currently has plans for a 2.2% rise in menu prices to achieve higher sales and profit growth in 2023. It is committed to reviewing menu pricing twice a year and generally focuses more on the structural items and labor component than cyclical commodity inflation. The target restaurant margin percentage remains unchanged for the company as the restaurant margins are expected to improve by slowing commodity inflation and reducing cost pressures.

The following table summarizes the company's Q42022 performance:

Texas Roadhouse

The EPS growth is underpinned by higher restaurant margin dollars and lower general and administrative expenses. The average weekly sales number of $1,46,000 in the first seven weeks of Q12023 has substantially improved compared to the $1,30,000 reported in Q42022. The comparable restaurant sales number of 15.8% for the same period also looks appealing. The company cannot guarantee the continuation of this growth but remains positive as the restaurants averaged more guests in the first seven weeks when compared historically.

Delicious Shareholder Returns

On February 14, 2023, Texas Roadhouse declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share, 20% higher than the dividend authorized in 2022. The dividend payments have been consistently rising and higher compared to its peer companies Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), Brinker International (EAT), and Wingstop Inc. (WING), making it an enticing dividend stock. In 2022, the company paid $120 million in the form of dividends and repurchased shares worth $210 million, adding to shareholders' wealth.

Solid Fundamentals

Texas Roadhouse has a balance sheet that stands in a good shape, bearing cash and cash equivalents of $173 million and a debt of $50 million. Historically, the debt-to-equity ratio as well as the financial debt-to-EBITDA ratio have been below 1 showing a healthy debt position.

For 2022, the cash balance decreased as compared to 2021 as positive cash flow from operations was offset by higher capital expenditures, share repurchases, and dividend payments. In the last five years, the company's cash from operations as well as free cash flow number grew attractively, except for 2021.

Data by YCharts

On an annual basis, the company grew its return on equity and return on capital employed impressively.

Delightful Growth Prospects

Focus on Digital Kitchens

A report by the National Restaurant Association projects restaurant sales to reach $1.2 trillion by 2030. The benefits of the evolving restaurant industry can be reaped better by restaurants that adapt faster to the changing dynamics. To stay on track with the industry dynamics, Texas Roadhouse is focusing on the introduction of Digital Kitchens. In line with the strategy, the company has converted two restaurants and opened two new stores operating with Digital Kitchens. The company is committed to having 30 restaurants operating on the concept of Digital Kitchens in 2023.

Healthy demand outlook

Texas Roadhouse has seen impressive customer strength in 2023 and the sales momentum of 2022 is carried over to 2023. The company expects the growing demand for dine-in restaurants to increase. Roughly half of the company's business depends on trends in beef prices. After reaching a high point in 2022, beef prices are expected to fall or remain flattish in 2023. The company witnessed commodity inflation of 10.8% for 2022 and expects it to be between 5% to 6% in 2023. This has enhanced the demand outlook for the company's products. Another differentiator for Texas Roadhouse is its focus on the developing suburbs and rural parts of America, which make it stand out among its competitors and adds to its demand drivers.

Strong expansion plans

The company's capex number for 2022 stood at $246 million and in 2023, the company has a guided capex of $265 million. Texas Roadhouse has opened 23 new restaurants in 2022 and plans to open 25 to 30 new Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 company restaurants in 2023. 7 new franchises were opened in 2022 and 12 new franchises are expected to be opened in 2023.

Valuation

TXRH stock appears to be reasonably valued based on the PE ratio as compared to its peers like Bloomin' Brands and Wingstop Inc. TXRH stock also offers a higher dividend yield as compared to its peers, which makes the stock attractive for dividend investors.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In the evolving dine-in restaurant segment, Texas Roadhouse stands strong with robust fundamentals and strong operational performance. The fine dine-in experience that the restaurant chain offers is a key driver behind this growth. Its continuous expansion plans should aid its growth. Its focus on increasing shareholder returns in the form of higher and consistent dividends along with higher share repurchases will attract investors. The optimistic food and wage inflation outlook and the company's inclination towards digitization will augur its operational growth. TXRH stock offers a handsome dividend yield. Overall, it's a compelling investment opportunity for the long term.