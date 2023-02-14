Texas Roadhouse: Quality Dine-In Experience A Key Growth Driver

Mar. 02, 2023 11:08 AM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)
RCK Analytics profile picture
RCK Analytics
572 Followers

Summary

  • The company exhibited a strong operational performance in 2022, despite the cost pressures from high food and wage inflation.
  • Texas Roadhouse has consistently returned higher wealth to its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.
  • The growth over the years is driven by an excellent dine-in experience, including quality food and service offered by the restaurant chain.

Texas Roadhouse restaurant exterior building

sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We covered Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in April 2022 rating it as a "buy." Our recommendation was based on the company's strong performance and growth, its expansion plans, and its focus on returning value to its shareholders. We also

no. of restaurants

Texas Roadhouse

Chart
Data by YCharts

q4 results

Texas Roadhouse

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

RCK Analytics profile picture
RCK Analytics
572 Followers
We provide end-to-end financial research services across asset classes. We are passionate about stocks and investments. We take pride in providing invaluable investing insights in an easy-to-understand way. .Chandan Khandelwal leads RCK, as its co-founder & CEO. He is a Chartered Accountant and Financial Consultant with more than 15 years of experience in Finance, Stock Market, Assurance and Business Advisory.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.