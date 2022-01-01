The Buckle: Weak February Sales Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Shares Modestly Undervalued

Mar. 02, 2023 11:21 AM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • The consumer remains strong for now, but February sales data from The Buckle suggest some weaker recent spending trends.
  • After a 20% dip, I see the stock has a bit undervalued with technical support nearing.
  • I outline a way to play earnings along with spotting cheap options with BKE.

Vintage Cowboy Belt Buckle

Warren_Price/iStock via Getty Images

The consumer remains strong. I like this NBER-recession determinant visual from JPM. It illustrates that real consumer spending is solidly in the green, representing robust purchase activity. But The Buckle issued weak February same-store sales numbers, and the firm has its

Consumer Spending Strong in January

JPM

BKE: Earnings Outlook & Profitability Ratios

CFRA Research

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

BKE: Low Implied Volatility Ahead of Earnings

ORATS

BKE: Some Additional Downside Likely

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.88K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.