Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 10:36 AM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.93K Followers

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michelle LaSpaluto - Vice President-Strategic Planning and Investor Relations

Mike Sherman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Josh Allen - Chief Technology Officer of Imipridones

Mike Andriole - Chief Financial and Business Officer

Allen Melemed - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Strang - Jefferies

Joseph Thome - TD Cowen

Naureen Quibria - Capital One Securities

Soumit Roy - Jones Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chimerix Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call Michelle LaSpaluto, Vice President of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations at Chimerix. Please proceed.

Michelle LaSpaluto

Thank you, Jack. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Chimerix fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results conference call. This morning we issued a press release and our fourth quarter operating update. You can access this press release in the Investors section of the website. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Sherman; Chief Medical Officer, Allen Melemed; Chief Financial and Business Officer, Mike Andriole; and Chief Technology Officer, Josh Allen.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the statements made on today's call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our filings with the SEC for a more complete disclosure of these risks and uncertainties.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.