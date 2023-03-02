SCOR SE (SZCRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 11:22 AM ETSCOR SE (SZCRF), SCRYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.93K Followers

SCOR SE (OTCPK:SZCRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yves Cormier - Head, IR

François de Varenne - Interim CEO

Ian Kelly - Group CFO

Jean-Paul Conoscente - CEO of SCOR Property & Casualty

Frieder Knupling - CEO, SCOR Life & Health

Fabian Uffer - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

James Shuck - Citi

Freya Kong - Bank of America

Vikram Gandhi - Societe Generale

Kamran Hossain - JPMorgan

William Hardcastle - UBS

Derald Goh - RBC

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Thomas Fossard - HSBC

Benoit Valleaux - ODDO BHF

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SCOR Group Q4 2022 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Yves Cormier. Please go ahead, sir.

Yves Cormier

Good afternoon, and welcome to the SCOR Q4 2022 results. My name is Yves Cormier, Head of Investor Relations and I'm joined on the call today by François de Varenne, Interim CEO of SCOR; as well as the entire Executive Committee. And I please ask you to consider the disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation.

I would like to hand over to François de Varenne. François, over to you.

François de Varenne

Thank you, Yves. Good afternoon and welcome, everyone. I'm very pleased to present our full year 2022 results.

As you know, the Board of Directors has appointed me Interim-CEO until Thierry Léger takes up his position on May 1. I will therefore focus today on the immediate priorities of the Group. Then I will leave the floor to Ian to present our full year 2022 results and an IFRS 17 update.

Today, I want to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.