NicoElNino

Investment Thesis

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) put out disappointing guidance. The company is not expected to return to sizzling growth rates. That's one part of the story. The headline story. But the more nuanced element is that Snowflake isn't aligning itself with its customers in a win-win framework.

Simply put, I believe that this highly disruptive data warehouse will in time be disrupted by a competitor that is willing to put its customers first.

In sum, I'm all up for paying very high multiples for businesses, provided they have a strong moat. But I declare that Snowflake is destroying its own intrinsic value.

Revenue Growth Rates Slow, So What's Next?

SNOW **Product guidance

The graphic above shows fiscal Q1 2024 and fiscal full-year 2024 product guidance, rather than GAAP revenues. That being said, the consulting side of the business makes up approximately 6% of total revenues and isn't where the core investment thesis is found.

Anyone invested in Snowflake is by now very much aware that Snowflake isn't doubling in size every year.

On the other hand, the good news coming out of Snowflake is that H1 2023 should be up against the toughest comparables, meaning that the remainder of fiscal 2024 will ease up, particularly once Snowflake exits Q4 2023.

Is This the Bull Case for Snowflake? Or the Bear Case?

SNOW fiscal Q4 2023

I have consistently argued that consumption-based revenue streams cause more problems than they solve. Here's the rationale, you want customers to use more of your products. Not to be left with a bill when they find themselves engaging with your platform.

Snowflake prides itself on its extremely high net retention rates, but I believe that the trend above speaks for itself. Customers are pushing back against their high bills.

Or perhaps, I should rephrase. Customers were less price sensitive when the economy was stronger. But now that economic conditions have become more challenging, enterprises are less liberal with their expenses.

During the earnings call, Snowflake's CEO Frank Slootman said,

[...] certain customer segments in Q4 reflecting a lack of visibility in the business are preferring a cautious short-term stance versus larger, longer-term contract expansions.

Going on to say more in the Q&A section of the call,

[...] we did see as well in North America, a number of customers, some of our larger customers who had consumed their full contract amount but still had a contract in place and just bridge themselves rather than do big deals right now.

These comments echo my assertion. A large piece of Snowflake's slowdown is of its own making. With the remainder being attributed to the overall challenging environment.

Next, let's turn our focus to discussing Snowflake's profitability.

Confounding Compensation Package

Right now, investors want one thing above all else profitable growth. They don't want their companies to squander precious capital with buybacks. Buybacks, when the company hasn't yet figured out its path to profitability are a poor fiduciary duty.

Snowflakes authorized a $2 billion buyback program. Personally, I believe they'd done better for themselves to invest in their core offering. Focusing on driving down customers' costs, rather than buying back shares.

SNOW fiscal Q4 2023

Meanwhile, as you can see here, more than 40% of Snowflake's revenues are taken up by stock-based compensation.

Furthermore, given that Snowflake's shares are trading at very close to an all-time low, the value of management's stock-based compensation has shrunk.

That means that either management gets more stock-based compensation or more cash compensation, or worse, they'll leave. Because if Snowflake wishes to retain top talent, they'll have to pay for it.

The Bottom Line

The problem with Snowflake Inc. isn't so much about this quarter or even their guidance. The problem is that there's no congruency with any of the stakeholders, either with their customers or with their shareholders.