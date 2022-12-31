tolgart/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview:

Cytokinetics Share Price Steady Despite Much Anticipated Heart Failure Drug Rejection & $400m Loss In FY22

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announced its Q422 and FY22 results this week - in a press release, the company revealed:

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $137.4 million or $1.45 per share and the net loss for the year 2022 was $389.0 million or $4.33 per share. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $30.6 million or $0.36 per share and net loss for the year 2021 was $215.3 million or $2.80 per share. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totalled $829.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Concurrent with the earnings release the San Francisco based biotech, focused on muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, also announced that the FDA had declined to approve its heart failure drug omecamtiv mecarbil. President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Robert Blum told analysts on the Q422 earnings call that:

Yesterday, we received a complete response letter from the FDA. The letter communicated that GALACTIC-HF is not sufficiently persuasive to establish substantial evidence of effectiveness for reducing the risk of heart failure events and cardiovascular death in adults with chronic heart failure with HFrEF in lieu of evidence from at least two adequate and well-controlled clinical investigations. FDA stated that results from an additional clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil are required to establish substantial evidence of effect for the treatment of HFrEF with benefits that outweigh the risks.

GALACTIC-HF was Cytokinetics Phase 3 study of omecamtiv mecarbil which had enrolled >8k patients at 1,000 sites across 35 countries. The primary endpoint was composite of time to cardiovascular ("CV") death or first Heart Failure ("HF") event, whichever occurs first.

The study was conducted by Cytokinetics' long term partner, the >$125bn market cap Pharmaceutical giant Amgen (AMGN). GALACTIC-HF actually met its primary endpoint - a first primary endpoint event occurred in 1,523 of 4,120 patients (37.0%) in the omecamtiv mecarbil group and in 1,607 of 4,112 patients (39.1%) in the placebo group. The 2.1% difference represented an 8% relative risk reduction, which was a statistically significant, if "modest" result, trial investigators concluded.

The drug failed to meet its secondary endpoint of "time to CV death", however. According to Cytokinetics' 10K submission, "death from cardiovascular causes occurred in 808 (19.6%) patients treated with omecamtiv mecarbil and 798 patients (19.4%) assigned to placebo."

The FDA's rejection of the drug based on this - and other mildly efficacious - data did not come as much a surprise to Cytokinetics management, its shareholders, or to Amgen, given that in December, an Advisory Committee convened by the FDA voted 8-3 against approving the drug for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Amgen had actually ended its partnership with Cytokinetics back in 2020 when the Phase 3 data was originally announced.

Bizarrely, Cytokinetics shareholders and management may have quietly welcomed the FDA's rejection. In response to the FDA's request for the company to conduct a further study to further establish the positive treatment effect of Omecamtiv Mecarbil, CEO Blum told analysts yesterday:

we have no plans to conduct an additional clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil and our focus remains on the development program for aficamten.

Despite Cytokinetics' near $400m loss in 2022, and the FDA's refusal to approve omecamtiv mecarbil, Cytokinetics' share price has not fallen in response - in fact the stock price is up by ~3% across the past week.

Cytokinetics Ready To Switch Focus To Alternative Heart Failure Drug

There are good reasons why Cytokinetics shareholders aren't selling in response to the omecamtiv mecarbil rejection - the company believes it may have a superior drug in its next most advanced candidate Aficamtem.

Cytokinetics focus on sarcomere directed drug development (investor presentation)

As we can see above, the focus of Cytokinetics entire drug development pipeline is directed towards something called "sarcomere" - a "molecular structure found in skeletal and cardiac muscle that enables myocytes to contract and generate force".

Notice, however, the difference between omecamtiv mecarbil and Cytokinetics' other Phase 3 stage asset - Aficamtem. Whilst OM is designed to activate cardiac myosin - part of the cytoskeletal structure of the cardiac sarcomere - Aficamtem is designed to inhibit it.

Cardiac mysoin is responsible for converting chemical energy into a mechanical force, resulting in cardiac muscle contraction, and aficamtem - according to an explanation in Cytokinetics' 10K submission:

reduces myocardial contractility by binding directly to cardiac myosin at a distinct and selective allosteric binding site, thereby preventing myosin from entering a force producing state.

That theoretically makes Aficamtem well suited to the treatment of both obstructive and nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy ("HCM") - a disease that is diagnosed in 280k patients in the US, and, Cytokinetics believes, undiagnosed in a further 400k - 800k patients.

HCM may not be as large a market as heart failure - apparently, Astrazeneca's heart failure drug Farxiga may achieve peak revenues of $9bn per annum, whilst Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance may reach $4.6bn per annum - but it is a significant opportunity. Bristol Myers Squibb's recently approved (in obstructive HCM) Camzyos, could earn >$4bn per annum in peak sales.

Many Cytokinetics shareholders have apparently long believed that Aficamtem - which has a similar mechanism of action ("MoA") to Camzyos - ought to be the focus of the company's efforts, instead of wasting time and resources on OM after Amgen abandoned the drug in 2020, in a vain attempt to get the drug approved.

In fairness to Cytokinetics management, the company maintains that there are plenty of synergies in the go to market strategies around both drugs, meaning time spent preparing OM for the commercial setting has not necessarily been wasted. Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Callos told analysts on the Q422 earnings call:

Over 90% of our commercial team has responsibilities that are not solely dedicated to omecamtiv mecarbil. Our care team is predominantly the same team needed to support Aficamten. So, we have no plan for reductions in our workforce. We will also not be expanding our commercial organization in 2023, but instead, shifting our focus on now preparing for the potential approval and launch of Aficamten.

Equally, it's worth noting that OM could still be approved in Europe - a marketing application was accepted in Q422 by the European Medicines Agency - and the company has a Chinese Pharma partner - Ji Xing - working on an approval in that country.

Finally, before studying the Phase 3 trial of Aficamtem, it's worth re-emphasising Cytokinetics' enviable cash position of >$800m - enough for 2 more years of heavy R&D and marketing spend. In 2023, Chief Financial Officer Ching Jaw told analysts:

Operating expenses will be in the range of $420 million to $450 million and net cash utilization will be approximately $350 million to $375 million. Our current cash balance of approximately $830 million represents more than two years of forward cash based on our projected 2023 operating expenses and net cash utilization.

Can Aficamtem Finally Provide Cytokinetics With A Blockbuster Commercial Asset?

Cytokinetics says that:

the preclinical pharmacokinetics of aficamten were characterized evaluated and optimized for potential rapid onset, ease of titration and rapid symptom relief in the clinical setting.

The drug has been fully evaluated in a Phase 2 study named REDWOOD HCM, which enrolled 2 cohorts initially and read out data in H221 showing that treatment with Aficamtem for 10 weeks resulted in statistically significant reductions from baseline compared to placebo in the average resting Left Ventricular Outflow Tract Gradient ("LVOT-G").

results from REDWOOD-HCP Cohorts 1 & 2 (investor presentation)

According to Cytokinetics' 10K:

A large majority of patients treated with aficamten achieved the target goal of treatment, defined as resting gradient <30 mmHg and post-Valsalva gradient <50 mmHg at Week 10, compared to placebo. Patients treated with aficamten also saw improvements in heart failure symptoms and reductions in NT-proBNP, a biomarker of cardiac wall stress

The safety profile of Aficamtem was also broadly satisfactory with no serious adverse events ("SAEs") attributed to the drug, and no treatment interruptions occurring. A third cohort enrolled 13 patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM whose background therapy included disopyramide and, in 11/13 patients, a beta-adrenergic blocker. These patients also demonstrated a substantial reduction in mean resting LVOT-G. A fourth cohort has enrolled 30-40 patients in an open label study, with symptomatic nHCM, and results are expected this quarter or next.

Meanwhile, a Phase 3 study - SEQUOIA-HCM - of Aficamtem has been initiated and is expected to enrol 270 patients, as per the trial design below.

SEQUOIA pivotal trial design (investor presentation)

The primary endpoint will be assessment of effect of Aficamtem on change in peak oxygen uptake ("pVOT") from baseline to week 24. According to Cytokinetics:

Secondary objectives include change in KCCQ score from baseline to week 12 and week 24, the proportion of patients with ≥1 class improvement in NYHA Functional Class from baseline to week 12 and week 24, change in post-Valsalva LVOT-G to week 12 and week 24, the proportion of patients with post-Valsalva LVOT-G <30 mmHg, and change in total workload during CPET to week 24.

Cytokinetics says the study is more than two thirds enrolled already, and that top-line results are expected in Q423.

In Mavacamtem's pivotal EXPLORER-HCM study, according to a Bristol Myers Squibb press release:

At Week 30, 37% (n=45/123) of patients taking Camzyos achieved the composite primary endpoint, defined as the proportion of patients who achieved either improvement of mixed venous oxygen tension (pVO 2 ) by ≥1.5 mL/kg/min plus improvement in NYHA class by at least 1 or improvement of pVO 2 by ≥3.0 mL/kg/min plus no worsening in NYHA class, versus 17% (n=22/128) treated with placebo. The difference was 19% (95% CI: 9, 30; p=0.0005).

Assuming pVOT and (pVO 2 ) are comparable on some level, it would seem that so long as Aficamtem matches or betters Camzyos' performance, the drug will likely be approved, and it may be even approved without a boxed warning for safety, which Camzyos was given upon approval, relating to risk of heart failure, which could make Aficamtem the better option for patients.

To summarize, although it is generally not advisable to compare rival drugs' clinical studies, the 2 pivotal studies of Camzyos (mavacamtem) and Aficamtem are undoubtedly similar (as confirmed in this interview with a senior cardiologist) and it therefore ought to be clear when results are announced before the end of this year whether Aficamtem stands a good chance of making it to market, or not.

My sense is that the margins in these studies are thin, however. Neither Cytokinetics nor Bristol Myers' drugs have overwhelmingly efficacy, but both suggest an improvement strong enough to warrant use in a commercial setting. Of course, if Aficamtem's study fails to generate sufficient efficacy, as OM's did, Cytokinetics will be in real trouble with both of its front line drugs insufficiently effective to make it to market. If Aficamtem does succeed, however, the OM failure will be swiftly forgotten.

What Are The Prospects For Cytokinetics Share Price Going Forward?

Of course it's worth noting that OM and Aficamtem are not Cytokinetics' only drugs and that the company's strategy looks beyond them, at other assets. The company has a 5-point strategy in place that involves attempting to secure two drug approvals before 2025, generating "sustainable and growing revenues," doubling its therapeutic pipeline to 10 assets in development, expanding its discovery platform, and initiating partnerships with other pharmas.

Reldesemtiv - designed to "to slow the rate of calcium release from the regulatory troponin complex of fast skeletal muscle fiber" and indicated for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ("ALS") is an intriguing prospect, being developed in partnership with Japanese Pharma Astellas, although it has previously failed a Phase 2 study, and the ALS space now has an approved drug in Amylyx' Relyvrio, a potential blockbuster, with more challengers in late stage studies.

Cytokinetics has another heart failure drug in development - perhaps management can learn the lessons from OM, and the prospect of an entire sarcomere franchise is an enticing one - but for the foreseeable future, there seems little doubt that Aficamtem is the key to unlocking shareholder value.

Cytokinetics has a large market cap of ~$4bn, although it's worth noting that BMY spent ~$13bn acquiring Myokardia in 2021, to gain access to Mavacamtem. With Aficamtem further down the path to approval than Mavacamtem was at the time BMY acquired it, it's tempting to wonder how high Cytokinetics could climb were Aficamtem to be approved? Would the company become an acquisition target?

Cytokinetics shares have risen in value by nearly 450% over the past five years - so shareholders have hardly had to deal with disappointment - even if the lead asset was ultimately rejected for approval in the US, it could still be approved in Europe and China, which could still result in revenues in the high triple-digit millions, or even in the billions of dollars.

If Camzyos is forecast by BMY management to earn $4bn in peak revenue, we could speculate conservatively that Aficamtem could earn at least $2bn per annum, based on BMY's superior marketing power and experience of marketing drugs. Based on a rule-of-thumb forward price to sale ratio of ~5x, again, there seems to be no reason why Cytokinetics could not target a double-digit billion market cap.

These scenarios imply that there is a triple-figure upside opportunity for Cytokinetics investors, which begs the question as to why shares are not climbing in value to fill that vacuum?

Risk is the key factor. As mentioned, a second FDA rejection - this time for Aficamtem - not only robs the company of any prospect of commercial revenues for several more years - but would also invalidate the central thesis underpinning Cytokinetics' approach, namely the targeting of the sarcomere.

What would Cytokinetics be worth without OM, Aficamtem, and with major doubts surrounding the remainder of its pipeline? Next to nothing, would be my guess.

Conclusion - I'd Marginally Back Aficamtem To Succeed Where Omecamtiv Mecarbil Failed - But It Could Come Down To Very Fine Margins

To summarize this investment thesis, I believe Cytokinetics is one of those biotechs whose current market cap either severely undervalues the company - or severely overvalues it - and we will very likely find out which before the end of this year.

On the positive side of the ledger there is plenty of funding in place, and a major upside opportunity in play with Aficamtem - the drug could end up with a superior safety and efficacy profile to BMY's Mavacamtem, almost guaranteeing an FDA approval and blockbuster sales, and a near-doubling in value of Cytokinetics' market cap valuation. And let's not forget Omecamtiv Mecarbil is still up for approval in Europe.

On the negative side, the margins around approval of cardiovascular drugs strike me as very fine - we are not talking about slam dunk efficacy readouts, rather marginal improvements against placebo. If Aficamtem's Phase 3 study results fall just the wrong side of primary and secondary endpoints, there will likely be a major sell-off of Cytokinetics shares.

As such, Cytokinetics may not represent the ideal play for a risk averse investor - I'd "guesstimate" Aficamtem has a 60/40 shot of meeting SEQUOIA study endpoints with a satisfactory safety profile. And in the event Aficamtem fails, the share price will not react in the way it did to this week's FDA CRL for OM. The losses will be palpable.

That's why I would give Cytokinetics a hold recommendation for now. I would wait at least until the COHORT 4 results from REDWOOD-HCP arrive this quarter or next before making a judgment call on whether to buy stock. I doubt the share price will move drastically in the intervening period.