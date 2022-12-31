Cytokinetics: Omecamtiv Mecarbil Rejected - Focus On Aficamtem? It's Not Quite That Simple

Mar. 02, 2023 12:32 PM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Marketplace

Summary

  • Cytokinetics is focused on developing drugs for cardiovascular and neuromuscular diseases.
  • Lead candidate Omecamtiv Mecarbil was rejected as a heart failure therapy by the FDA this week - robbing the company of a blockbuster commercial opportunity.
  • In its place, management will now divert efforts to Aficamtem - a drug indicated for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.
  • This is nearly as large an opportunity - BMY paid $13bn to acquire Myokardia and its HCM drug Mavacamtem - that drug is now approved and expected to achieve >$4bn per annum peak sales.
  • Aficamtem has a similar mechanism of action to Mavacamtem - but the margins for approval are fine and another failure would be disastrous for Cytokinetics. There's possibly >100% upside, but also >50% downside in play when pivotal study results arrive in Q423.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Haggerston BioHealth. Learn More »

Band-aid covering a heart on a blue wooden background

tolgart/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview:

Cytokinetics Share Price Steady Despite Much Anticipated Heart Failure Drug Rejection & $400m Loss In FY22

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announced its Q422 and FY22 results this week - in a press release, the company revealed:

chart

Cytokinetics focus on sarcomere directed drug development (investor presentation)

chart

results from REDWOOD-HCP Cohorts 1 & 2 (investor presentation)

chart

SEQUOIA pivotal trial design (investor presentation)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
8.74K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.