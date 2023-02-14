Goldman Sachs BDC: 11% Yield, Interest Rate Upside, Small Premium To NAV

Mar. 02, 2023 12:44 PM ETGoldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.77K Followers

Summary

  • Goldman Sachs BDC covered its dividend with net investment income in 4Q-22 and achieved great dividend excess coverage.
  • Management originated exclusively First Liens in 4Q-22, highlighting a portfolio strategy that prioritizes safety and predictability.
  • GSBD has 7-16% upside potential, in my view, which comes in addition to a covered 11% dividend yield.

Goldman Sachs Expected To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs This Month

Michael M. Santiago

In the fourth quarter, Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) covered its $0.45 per share dividend with net investment income, and the business development company has an interest rate upside tied to its floating rate investment portfolio.

The stock

Portfolio Asset Composition

Portfolio Asset Composition (Goldman Sachs BDC)

Portfolio Characteristics

Portfolio Characteristics (Goldman Sachs BDC)

Dividend

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Price To Book Value

Price To Book Value (YCharts)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.77K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.