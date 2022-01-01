Summit Hotel Properties: Swap The Commons For The 7% Yield Preferreds

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.37K Followers

Summary

  • Summit is paying out a 7.7% yield to owners of its preferreds who also stand to realize a 14.4% yield to call.
  • Dividend pay-outs to common shareholders remain at a fraction of their pre-pandemic average.
  • This has come against dual beats for FFO and revenue for the lodging REIT's last reported fiscal 2022 fourth quarter.

New York City To Use Financial District Holiday Inn To Temporarily House Migrants

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Summit Hotel's (NYSE:INN) dividends have been curtailed for three years now with the lodging REIT last declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, in line with its prior payout and for

Chart
Data by YCharts

Summit Hotel Properties Portfolio Brand Offering

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties Forecasted RevPAR CAGR

Summit Hotel Properties

Chart
Data by YCharts

Summit Hotel Properties 5.875% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock

QuantumOnline

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.37K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.