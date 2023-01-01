Automatic Data Processing: Limited Upside From Here

Mohammed Saqib profile picture
Mohammed Saqib
77 Followers

Summary

  • Automatic Data Processing reported a top-/bottom-line beat in fiscal Q2, with strength in ES offset by softer PEO results.
  • The company faces intense competition from peers that may limit market share gains in the future.
  • ADP's shares trade at a discount to its peers in the human capital software group.
  • I value ADP at 30x my 2024E EPS of $8.9, implying a price target of $267 at the end of fiscal year 2024.

Successful partnership

VioletaStoimenova

Thesis

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADP) robust fiscal Q2 result was driven by healthy demand for payroll and human capital management (HCM), coupled with a bounce back in international markets. However, softening professional employer organization (PEO) services due to a deceleration in worksite

ADP stock price movement

ADP stock price movement (Seeking Alpha)

HCM Portfolio of ADP

HCM Portfolio of ADP (Company Presentation)

ADP valuation metric vs peers

ADP valuation metric vs peers (YCharts)

This article was written by

Mohammed Saqib profile picture
Mohammed Saqib
77 Followers
high-growth/deep-value. trying to beat the market one stock at a time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.