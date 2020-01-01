SA Interview: High Conviction And Under The Radar Ideas With Valkyrie Trading Society

Mar. 18, 2023 7:30 AM ETTHDDY
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • Valkyrie Trading Society is a long only international investor focused on developed markets, high conviction and under the radar equity ideas.
  • Where to look to find an investing edge, risk management and their excellent track record are topics discussed.
  • Valkyrie Trading Society shares a long thesis on TV Asahi.

Feature interview

Valkyrie Trading Society is a long only international investor focused on developed markets, high conviction and under the radar equity ideas. On Seeking Alpha their coverage is broad, but they generate and discuss their high conviction portfolio ideas on their marketplace, The Value Lab. We discussed working from first principles to help find market inefficiencies, how to find moats and barriers to entry, and the opportunities in non-U.S. markets.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

Valkyrie Trading Society: What we cover and what we buy are very different sets since we have a very concentrated portfolio of 10 stocks or less but cover hundreds of equities. Ideas chosen for the portfolio will be in markets that are not heavily covered by equity research, or are for structural reasons not as investable for the large quasi-indexers. So if a stock is being discussed in any high-visibility channel, or anyone important has made their positions known, the stock is rejected as we’d have no edge in the trade. We also don’t go higher than the mid-cap space to beat out the big funds that have large-cap mandates.

SA: Is it at this point that you start to think about limiting risks? Give an example.

Valkyrie Trading Society: Yes, that’s exactly what comes next. We look for any high leverage forces that could hurt the value of our capital. For example, if they’re doing something that has become fashionable for government crackdown, the stock is rejected. If the business is in secular decline and there are no emerging mitigating factors, the idea is rejected. If there is disruption risk from anything that benefits from network effects, the idea is rejected, because network effects are systematically underestimated.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.55K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.