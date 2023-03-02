argenx SE (ARGX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 12:29 PM ETargenx SE (ARGX), ARGNF
argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Beth DelGiacco - VP Corporate Communications and IR

Tim Van Hauwermeiren - CEO

Karl Gubitz - CFO

Keith Woods - COO

Conference Call Participants

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Securities

Rajan Sharma - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Smith - SVB Securities

Brendan Smith - Cowen

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Partners

Myles Minter - William Blair

Manos Mastorakis - Deutsche Bank

Alex Nackenoff - Raymond James

Allison Bratzel - Piper Sandler

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Alex Thompson - Stifel

Will Olds - Evercore

Joel Beatty - Baird

Douglas Tsao - H. C. Wainwright

James Gordon - JPMorgan

Joon Lee - Truist Securities

Charles Pitman - Barclays

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I'd like to introduce Beth DelGiacco, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. You may now begin your conference.

Beth DelGiacco

Thank you, operator. A press release was issued earlier today with our full year 2022 financial results and the recent business update. This can be found on our website along with the presentation for today's webcast.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on Slide 2 that forward-looking statements may be presented during this call. These may include statements about our future expectations, clinical developments, regulatory timelines, the potential success of our product candidates, financial projections, and upcoming milestones. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. argenx is not under any obligation to update statements regarding the future or to conform those statements in relation to actual

