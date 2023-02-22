Supply Chain Pressures Easing - Good News For Inflation And Production

Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
954 Followers

Summary

  • Supply chain pressures have eased and will continue to do so.
  • Worldwide bottlenecks also have improved, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index.
  • Supply chain problems were fairly widespread, though not universal.

Smart logistics and transportation. Handshake for successful of investment deal teamwork and partnership business partners on logistic global network distribution. Business of transport industrial.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Slow Deliveries to Factories (Institute for Supply Management)

Supply chain problems now below normal. DR. BILL CONERLY BASED ON DATA FROM THE INSTITUTE FOR SUPPLY MANAGEMENT

Supply chain pressures have eased and will continue to do so. This will help companies produce goods and services

This article was written by

Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
954 Followers
Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.   Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.