Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.94K Followers

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Purtell - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

Selim Bassoul - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gary Mick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Wieczynski - Stifel

David Katz - Jefferies

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

James Hardiman - Wedbush Securities

Michael Swartz - Truist Securities

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Paul Golding - Macquarie

Ryan Sundby - William Blair

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Ben Chaiken - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Six Flags Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference call. My name is Jason and I will be your operator for today's call. During the presentation all lines will be in listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Stephen Purtell, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Stephen Purtell

Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 call. With me is Selim Bassoul, President and CEO of Six Flags; and Gary Mick, our Chief Financial Officer. We will begin the call with prepared comments and then open the call to your questions.

Our comments will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements.

In addition, on the call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Investors can find both a detailed discussion of business risks and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures in the company's annual reports, quarterly reports, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.