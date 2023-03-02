The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 12:47 PM ETThe Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.94K Followers

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Keith Hancock - Senior Director of Corporate Affairs

Douglas Lindsay - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Olsen - President

Kelly Wall - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies LLC

Bobby Griffin - Raymond James

Jason Haas - Bank of America Securities, Inc.

Operator

Welcome to The Aaron's Company Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I’d like to hand the conference call over to Keith Hancock, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, for The Aaron's Company. Mr. Hancock, you may proceed.

Keith Hancock

Thank you. And good morning, everyone. I’m Keith Hancock, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at The Aaron's Company. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Aaron's Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Lindsay; President, Steve Olsen and Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Wall.

After our prepared remarks we will open the call for questions. Yesterday after the market closed, we posted our earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.aarons.com. We also posted a slide presentation that provides additional information about the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, our full year 2023 outlook and an update on our multiyear strategic plan. During today's call, certain statements we make may be forward-looking including those related to our outlook for this year. For more information, including important cautionary notes about these forward-looking statements, please refer to the Safe Harbor provision that can be found at the end of the earnings release. The Safe Harbor provision identifies risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from the content of our forward-looking statements. Also, please read our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings with the SEC for a description of the risk related to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.