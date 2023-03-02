EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 12:50 PM ETEyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.93K Followers

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nancy Lurker - CEO

George O. Elston - CFO

Jay Duker - President and COO

Scott Jones - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst - Guggenheim Securities

Georgi Yordanov - Cowen

Jennifer Kim - Cantor Fitzgerald

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day and welcome to the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. George Elston, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

George O. Elston

Thank you and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss EyePoint Pharmaceuticals fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and recent corporate developments. With me today are Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Jay Duker, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Scott Jones, Chief Commercial Officer. Nancy will begin with a review of recent corporate updates. Dr. Duker will then discuss pipeline developments and Scott will comment on our commercial activities. I will close with commentary on the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. We will then open up the call for your questions. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release detailing our financial results and recent corporate developments. A copy of the release can be found on the Investor Relations tab on the company website www.eyepointpharma.com.

Before we begin our formal comments, I'll remind you that various remarks we will make today constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.