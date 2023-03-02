Flutter Entertainment plc (PDYPY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 12:59 PM ETFlutter Entertainment plc (PDYPY), PDYPF
Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCPK:PDYPY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Jackson - Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Hill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ed Young - Morgan Stanley

Paul Ruddy - Davy

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum

David Brohan - Goodbody

Clark Lampen - BTIG

Joseph McNamara - Citi

Louise Wiseur - UBS

Joe Stauff - Susquehanna

Jordan Bender - JMP Securities

Kiranjot Grewal - Bank of America

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo

Richard Stuber - Numis

Andrew Tam - Redburn

Peter Jackson

Good morning, and thank you for joining Jonathan and I for this call. Hopefully, you've all had a chance to watch our presentation this morning, which provides an overview of why the business is well positioned for future growth and details of our 2022 performance.

Before we go to questions, I'd just like to touch on a couple of items. As announced in mid-February, we've commenced a consultation with our shareholders in relation to an additional US listing. We outlined in the announcement the numerous long-term strategic as well as capital markets benefits this could yield.

One point to emphasize is should we proceed with additional listing, it would not change where we're headquartered domiciled or the taxes we paid. Early feedback from shareholders has been supportive and we'll be meeting many more of our shareholders over the coming weeks. At the end of our process, we'll announce results for shareholder consultation. And until that point there is very little extra we can say.

Turning to our 2022 performance. We delivered another strong year. Our US business is going from strength to strength and our advantages are compounding with each new state opening. The recent launches of Maryland and Ohio have been our best yet, providing ever greater – even greater conviction and positive EBITDA

