A Quick Take On PSI Group Holdings Ltd

PSI Group Holdings Ltd (PSIG) has filed to raise $16.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides freight forwarding services to companies operating in Asia.

Given the firm’s ongoing regulatory risks in China, its spotty revenue growth history and fragmented industry with low barriers to entry, I'll pass on the IPO.

PSI Group Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based PSI Group Holdings Ltd was founded to provide a range of logistics services from its operating base in Hong Kong.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Hok Wai Alex, KO, who has been with the firm since February 2022 and was previously in various positions at United Airlines and was the founder of Trans Orient Logistics HK.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Air and ocean freight forwarding

Ancillary logistics services

Ancillary warehousing services

As of June 30, 2022, PSI Group has booked fair market value investment of $7.9 million from investors including Grand Pro Development, Profit Sail SAS and Active Move Group Holdings.

PSI Group - Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customer relationships with firms that need freight shipping and related services.

Most of the firm's revenue comes from its air freight forwarding service offerings.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 2.7% 2021 2.8% 2020 4.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, dropped to negative (6.7x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 -6.7 2021 16.5 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

PSI Group’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Valuates Reports, the global freight forwarding market was an estimated $186 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $233 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growth in the number of activities that major vendors handle for customers.

Also, an expected increase in the penetration of eCommerce is expected to drive additional growth, along with increasing technological developments such as the use of machine learning/AI and robotic process automation.

The freight forwarding industry in Hong Kong is highly fragmented and includes an estimated number of market participants in excess of 1,000 entities.

PSI Group Holdings Ltd Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top-line revenue

Sharply reduced gross profit and gross margin

Decreased operating profit and operating margin

Sharply reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 49,486,841 -15.3% 2021 $ 130,907,212 84.3% 2020 $ 71,026,332 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 3,687,759 -60.0% 2021 $ 18,572,517 148.7% 2020 $ 7,468,757 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 7.45% 2021 14.19% 2020 10.52% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 2,350,061 4.7% 2021 $ 14,934,202 11.4% 2020 $ 4,232,082 6.0% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 2,195,780 4.4% 2021 $ 12,435,130 25.1% 2020 $ 3,727,415 7.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 122,377 2021 $ 15,572,264 2020 $ 3,544,787 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2022, PSI Group had $6.8 million in cash and $12.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was $6.5 million.

PSI Group Holdings Ltd IPO Details

PSI Group intends to raise $16.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 3.25 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $105.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 13%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately US$[4.7 million] (US$[5.5 million] if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 35% for further expansion of our integrated logistics and supply chain service network and potential acquisition of local warehouses and service centers in the United States: Approximately US$[2.0 million] (US$[2.3 million] if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 15% for enhancing and upgrading our technology infrastructure: Approximately US$[1.3 million] (US$[1.6 million] if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 10% on setting up regional offices and developing sales network in the United States: Approximately US$[1.4 million] (US$[1.6 million] if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) or 10% for the hiring of additional workforce; The balance of US$[4.0 million] (US$[4.7 million] if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) for general working capital and corporate purposes. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not a party to any pending material legal or administrative proceedings.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Valuation Metrics For PSI Group

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $125,000,000 Enterprise Value $105,526,973 Price / Sales 1.03 EV / Revenue 0.87 EV / EBITDA 11.44 Earnings Per Share $0.31 Operating Margin 7.57% Net Margin 6.39% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $6,531,255 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 5.23% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.08 CapEx Ratio 23.04 Revenue Growth Rate -15.34% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About PSI Group’s IPO

PSIG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its service expansion initiatives.

The company’s financials have produced contracting top-line revenue, sharply lower gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating profit and operating margin and decreased cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was $6.5 million.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has decreased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple dropped to negative (6.7x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future profits to reinvest back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

PSIG’s CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for freight forwarding services is large but is expected to grow at a relatively low rate of growth in the coming years.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Univest Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (60.0%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include extensive competition from a wide variety of competitors and the company's thin capitalization.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 0.87x.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.