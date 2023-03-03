Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 1:48 PM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)
Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Cray - ICR

Jose Daes - CEO & Director

Christian Daes - COO & Director

Santiago Giraldo - CFO & Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Sam Darkatsh - Raymond James

Tim Wojs - Baird

Julio Romero - Sidoti

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Tecnoglass Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brad Cray of ICR. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Brad Cray

Thank you for joining us for Tecnoglass' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. A copy of the presentation to accompany this call may be obtained on the Investors section of the Tecnoglass website.

Our speakers for today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Jose Manuel Daes, Chief Operating Officer; Chris Daes; and Chief Financial Officer, Santiago Giraldo. I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed in this call, except for historical information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions.

These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ in a material nature from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business.

These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass' filings with the SEC. The information discussed during the call is presented in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass' financial results in any particular period may not be

