Banco do Brasil: A High-Yield Bombshell

Mar. 02, 2023 3:03 PM ETBanco do Brasil S.A. (BDORY)
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Banco do Brasil S.A. is an emerging market banking stock that presents a cyclical opportunity to risk-seeking investors.
  • The bank's operational prowess and dominant market position allow it to monetize high-yielding credit.
  • During the past year, Banco do Brasil expanded its consumer debt portfolio by 11%, which added nearly $100 million to its interest-bearing asset base.
  • Credit risk remains stable, with non-performing loans still under control. In addition, the bank's fee-based business is head above shoulders.
  • A value gap is in play. However, investors should consider that Banco do Brasil is a high-risk stock.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

One real coin isolated. brazilian money

Leonidas Santana

Today's article presents readers with an alternative to mainstream banking stocks by covering Banco do Brasil S.A. (BDORY), a Brazilian government-controlled bank emphasizing credit-based activities.

The concept of elevated interest rates and their influence on banking stocks is

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

Banco do Brasil

VBN

Banco do Brasil

VBN

Click on Image to Enlarge - Q4 Balance Sheet (Banco do Brasil)

VBN

Banco do Brasil

VBN

Banco do Brasil

VBN

Banco do Brasil

VBN

Author's Calculations

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.67K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: U.S. & EM Stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.

Methods: Quantitative modeling, Top-Down, and Street Gossip.

While we encourage debate, we no longer regularly respond to comments on our articles, as direct dialogue is primarily restricted to our marketplace subscribers.

Our articles do not constitute any financial advice.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.