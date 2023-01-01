Ginkgo Bioworks: Solid Fourth Quarter, But The Company's Future Remains Uncertain

Mar. 02, 2023 3:09 PM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)3 Comments
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.07K Followers

Summary

  • Improved reporting gives greater insight into the business, but investors are still left with little visibility into potential downstream value.
  • Ginkgo needs to demonstrate that they are more than a CRO by negotiating favorable contracts with customers and helping customers commercialize novel products.
  • Ginkgo's valuation now appears modest, but a lack of growth and large losses in 2023 are likely to pressure the stock.

DNA strands

Evgenii Kovalev

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is still finding its feet as a public company, with the stock continuing to decline on the back of valuation concerns and declining Biosecurity revenue. A growing number of active foundry programs and increasing revenues from

Ginkgo Active Programs by Industry

Figure 1: Ginkgo Active Programs by Industry (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Biopharma Customers

Figure 2: Ginkgo Biopharma Customers (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Downstream Value

Figure 3: Ginkgo Downstream Value (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Evolving Downstream Value Structure

Figure 4: Evolving Downstream Value Structure (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Downstream Value

Figure 5: Ginkgo Downstream Value (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Downstream Value

Figure 6: Ginkgo Downstream Value (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Downstream Value as a Percentage of Foundry Revenue

Table 1: Ginkgo Downstream Value as a Percentage of Foundry Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo's Biosecurity Business

Figure 7: Ginkgo's Biosecurity Business (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Revenue

Figure 8: Ginkgo Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Cell Engineering Revenue by Party

Figure 9: Ginkgo Cell Engineering Revenue by Party (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Bioworks FY2023 Guidance

Table 2: Ginkgo Bioworks FY2023 Guidance (source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Bioworks Operating Expenses

Figure 10: Ginkgo Bioworks Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo Valuation Based on Downstream Value

Figure 11: Ginkgo Valuation Based on Downstream Value (source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo EV/S Multiple

Figure 12: Ginkgo EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.07K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.