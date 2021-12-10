Mike Dupre/Getty Images Entertainment

American luxury furniture brand RH (NYSE:RH) is facing a tough year with interest rates on the rise, but I think the company remains fundamentally solid and has tremendous room for growth.

Near-term headwinds

Housing activity is declining along with rising interest rates, which in turn is pressuring furniture sales. RH expects full-year revenues to dip 3.5% to 4.5%. Interest rates are already at their highest levels since 2007 and mortgage demand has dropped to a 28-year low, but with further rate hikes expected this year, 2023 could be another challenging year for RH.

The company's long-term prospects, however, are intact.

RH Member penetration has room for growth in the U.S.

RH currently has around 460,000 members in its RH Members Program. There is plenty of room for further growth; of the roughly 128 million households in the U.S., approximately 10%, or around 12.8 million households, fall under RH's target market of households earning more than $200,000 per year representing a massive untapped market for RH.

At $175 a year currently, further growth in RH's membership numbers could meaningfully increase membership revenues but more crucially, further expansion of their membership numbers could potentially drive furniture sales significantly as members generally spend more on the brand; about 97% of RH's core RH business revenues (this includes sales from applicable products from Galleries but excludes sales generated via Outlet, Contract, Hospitality or Waterworks) are generated from RH's members, and as their numbers grow, furniture sales should grow substantially as well. Affluent American households spend approximately $1,500 on furniture annually (double the national average), representing a substantial revenue and earnings growth opportunity.

Ecosystem strategy to open new revenue streams as well as drive core furniture sales

RH CEO has made clear the company's ambition to build an ecosystem of "Products, Places, Services, and Spaces" as part of its evolution towards becoming a lifestyle brand for the ultra-wealthy. In addition to their core RH furniture business, the company's ecosystem currently comprises its hospitality business, RH Hospitality (which currently operates 14 restaurants across their portfolio of Design Galleries), RH Guesthouse (intimate and very private hotels, the first of which opened in New York last September and a second is under construction in Aspen, Colorado), and RH One (which includes their yachts and private jets available for charter). RH Residences (fully furnished luxury homes) and RH Media (a content platform) are among the new additions to the ecosystem that the company is currently working on.

Not only would this elevate RH's brand and open new revenue streams in multi-billion dollar industries (RH management estimates the North American housing market is worth around $1.7 trillion while the North American hospitality market is worth around $200 billion), but they would also help drive sales for RH's core business, i.e., furniture not only from residential buyers but also from commercial buyers which make up RH's B2B business, i.e., RH Contract.

International expansion

RH's ambitious expansion plans could not only elevate the RH brand to global status but also potentially drive revenue growth. RH plans to open its first gallery in Europe with RH England and another gallery in Paris (RH Paris). Locations have been secured in other areas of Europe, including Munich and Dusseldorf. The EU has around 197 million households (more than the U.S.) and even assuming a lower percentage of households that fall into RH's target market (which is 10% in the U.S.), the revenue potential from the company's overseas expansion effort is significant.

Disrupting the interior design industry

RH's complete ecosystem of upscale furniture and in-house interior design services, presented in inspiring showrooms and galleries that allow customers to physically experience RH's products and decorating ideas has resulted in interior designers increasingly shopping at RH (because their well-heeled clients request them to), or in some cases, clients bypassing their interior designers altogether and going direct to RH.

The company's latest acquisitions further strengthen their competitive positioning to better serve customers seeking luxury customized solutions. Last year, RH acquired two to-the-trade furniture companies: custom upholstery business Dmitriy & Co. and custom furniture company Jeup. With these new additions RH aims to solve a customer pain point industry; to-the-trade bespoke furniture companies typically work with interior designers or other furniture intermediaries and generally do not work directly with the end customer. For luxury interior design customers unsettled by this inaccessibility, RH has now become an increasingly compelling vendor to work with.

No comparable competitor

RH's inspiring galleries make them very attractive as anchor tenants, giving them bargaining power when negotiating property lease rates, which in turn translates into certain cost advantages rivals may be unable to match. RH leases most of their properties, so the business is not particularly capital-intensive.

Meanwhile, on the revenue side, RH's superior product and growing status as a luxury brand are translating into pricing power as evidenced by rising margins. RH has competitive advantages to maintain a lucrative business model and their unique positioning as a brand catering to the ultra-wealthy may be difficult to replicate as existing furniture rivals would run the risk of alienating their core customer base.

Conclusion

RH's stock has dropped 26% over the past year and is trading at a forward P/E of just 11.8 which some may view as attractive but others may view as a hold due to near-term headwinds from continued rate hikes and may opt to wait for a better entry point. The stock has a short interest of 16% suggesting investor pessimism near term.

