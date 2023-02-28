BST: High Yield With Prospect Of Strong Capital Gains

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
976 Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock Science and Technology Trust aggressively increased the number of holdings in the fund in January, a move that could potentially enable it to capture the strong gains in tech stocks in January.
  • BST stands to gain from a continued recovery in tech stocks, which should lead to capital gains on its portfolio and help sustain its generous monthly distributions.
  • BST currently yields 9.5%, making it an attractive pick for income-oriented investors.
  • The current share price, which is closer to its 52-week low than high, also points to the possibility of decent capital gains if tech stocks recover.

Blackrock Posts 22 Percent Increase In Quarterly Profits

Andrew Burton

Investors betting on a recovery in tech stocks can consider BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST), a $1.03 billion (assets under management) closed-end equity fund ("CEF") that invests in science and technology companies globally. It is run by BlackRock, Inc. (

Tech stocks led the January rebound in US stocks

Tech stocks led the January rebound in US stocks (Nasdaq)

BST return from inception to 2022

BST return from inception to 2022 (Blackrock)

This article was written by

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
976 Followers
We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.