Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bojana Flint - Head of IR

Thomas Ingenlath - CEO

Johan Malmqvist - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Winnie Dong - Deutsche Bank

Charles Coldicott - Redburn

Dan Levy - Barclays

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Polestar Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Bojana Flint. Please go ahead.

Bojana Flint

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. My name is Bojana Flint from Polestar Investor Relations. I will cover a few housekeeping points before handing over to Thomas Ingenlath, our CEO; and Johan Malmqvist, our CFO. Their remarks will take about 15 minutes, and we will then open the line for analyst questions followed by questions received from our shareholders.

Before handing over the call to Thomas, I would like to remind participants that many of our comments today will be considered forward-looking statements under the U.S. federal securities law and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause Polestar's actual results to differ materially from what has been communicated. Forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today, and Polestar undertakes no obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ, please review the Risk Factors section of our report on Form 20-F or our other documents we filed with the SEC. You may also find more information or forward-looking statements in our filings with the SEC or our investor presentation and recent press releases, which may be found in our Investor Relations website.

