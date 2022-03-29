tuaindeed

Thesis

During the last sector rally in early 2021 SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) managed to secure almost a billion dollars through at-the-market offerings. They have since employed a diverse strategy that centered on trying to gain advantage over the rest of the sector. They invested into their own competitors, handed out high interest loans, and purchased distressed assets from companies on the verge of bankruptcy. This strategy has put the company into a position where most of their portfolio consists of cash burning assets.

I am assigning a Strong Sell to SNDL Inc. because they have three consecutive quarters of steadily increasing net losses, and at the present burn rate, only have enough cash for three quarters of operations.

Company Background

SNDL Inc., formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc., is a Canadian cannabis company that was founded in 2006. The company's initial focus was on the production and sale of medical cannabis, but it has since expanded into the recreational cannabis market.

In 2018 Canada legalized recreational cannabis. A new legal market emerged as overproduction and competition caused the wholesale price of cannabis to fall. The company went public on the NASDAQ stock exchange in August 2019, raising $143 million in its initial public offering. At the time, they were one of the largest Canadian cannabis companies to list on a U.S. exchange.

During this pre-rally era, SNDL made several investments into other companies in the cannabis industry, including a $59 million loan to another Canadian cannabis company, Zenabis Global Inc., in December 2020.

In early 2021, the entire cannabis sector rallied on the hope that Biden would come through on his campaign promise and enact meaningful cannabis reform. SNDL used the rally as an opportunity to do a series of at-the-market offerings for almost a billion dollars. Before the dilution, SNDL had $47.4M in cash on hand. By the time they released the Q1 ER they has raised $952.1M. By the end of the second quarter, this dilution along with the issuing of warrants has raised a total of 1.18B

Liquidity And Capital Resources (SNDL Inc. Q1 2021 Earnings Report)

What Would You Do With A Billion Dollars?

With its pockets freshly stuffed, the company faced a new problem. With the sector already over-producing cannabis, SNDL had no clear internal need for the money, their operations were already larger than demand required. They decided to invest the money into the rest of the sector.

They handed out more high interest loans and started buying shares of other cannabis companies. For example, in February of 2021, SNDL invested $22 million in a joint venture with a British Columbia-based cannabis company, Indiva Limited. SNDL also acquired Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., a Canadian cannabis retailer, for $131 million in May of 2021.

In early 2022, SNDL bought a chain of cash burning liquor stores. A few months later, in June, SNDL made a $100 million investment in another Canadian cannabis company, Zenabis Global Inc. That August, they announced the purchase of The Valens Company and also announced they were buying Superette, another financially distressed company.

SNDL Inc. Annual Revenue (Blake Downer)

Financials

Within 18 months of the dilution event, the company had spent most of its cash reserves, and managed to put themselves into a position where they were losing $56.9M per quarter by Q2 2022. I was expecting the company to go through some serious cost cutting measures after making all these separate acquisitions. And they may have, as the last two quarters saw cost of revenue went from $140.3M in Q2 to $130.5M in Q3, but that drop in cost was also accompanied by a drop in revenue from $173.8M to $166.9M, and an increase in net losses from 56.9M per quarter to $71M

SNDL Inc. Quarterly Revenue (Blake Downer)

As of the recent Q3 2022 quarterly report, the company had $211M cash on hand and is burning $71M per quarter. At their present rate of consumption, they have roughly three quarters of cash left.

Valuation

As of March 2nd 2023, SNDL Inc, has a market capitalization of $480.84M and is trading for $1.76 per share as I am writing this while the markets are open. It currently has a trailing EV/Sales of 1.32 and a forward EV/Sales of 0.91.On the surface, this company looks like it has solid valuations but that's because the entire financial industry incorrectly juxtaposes cannabis companies against Heath Care and Pharmaceuticals. This is why SNDL has fantastic looking EV/Sales and Price/Sales ratios and yet still gets a 'D' valuation from Seeking Alpha. In comparison to a healthy mature industry, struggling companies in distressed sectors should look like bargains.

SNDL Inc. Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

The Price to Book of 0.41 is an indication of the negative sentiment tied to this company. The entire cannabis sector has had its valuations smashed and this company is no exception. If I had a belief that this company could overcome its negative margin, this company would look like a Benjamin Graham Cigar Butt, or a Keith Gill Deep Value play. Unfortunately, it has climbing net losses and a staggering -54.54% Net Income Margin.

SNDL Inc. Profitability (Seeking Alpha) SNDL Inc. Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

A major sector rally is patiently waiting on the bureaucracy of two parts of government to finish their cooperative effort and come through with a ruling on the rescheduling of cannabis. Which means it could happen at any point between tomorrow and several years from now. This is a political issue so it is likely that as time goes on, pressure for them to announce findings will ramp up as we approach the 2024 elections.

If the United States Federal Government acts in time, the sector wide rally will provide an opportunity for SNDL investors to exit at a significantly higher share price than it trades at today, and also for SNDL to go through another large round of cash raising. This will also produce an opportunity to buy puts, sell calls, or short.

The lack of effective cost cutting measures is threatening to leave the company in a position where they will very likely be forced to dilute shareholders before the end of 2023.

Because they were a privately held company, I am unable to look into Superette's financials. Before they were bought by SNDL, they had already started selling off assets. This indicates that they were already financially distressed before the buyout. Because it was already failing, the addition of Superette into the SNDL umbrella will likely hasten this decline in cash.

Conclusion

After raising a huge pile of cash, SNDL invested into the rest of the cannabis sector while it was trading at or near all-time highs. Valuations have since crashed and most of the businesses SNDL invested into are only worth a small fraction of what they used to be.

As the rest of the distressed sector began to fail around them, they wisely scooped up assets for pennies on the dollar. Unfortunately, they failed to initiate effective cost cutting measures for these newly acquired assets and have burdened themselves with unsustainably large negative cash flows.

SNDL has been trying to buy their way into net profits by buying cash burning assets and it's not going well for them. Exiting a position right now removes one from the risk of a dilution event occurring before the next sector rally, yet also removes one's ability to profit off of said rally. This leaves present SNDL investors in a precarious position.

What's My Personal Investing Plan With SNDL Inc.?

Just because I think this company is a Strong Sell, does not mean it's safe to short it. While I am convinced they are going to dilute, we may experience another sector wide rally before then. So opening oneself up to an unlimited risk strategy does not sound like a good idea. I am not planning on entering any position on SNDL anytime in the near future but if I were to, it would be a front put ratio spread.

SNDL Front Put Ratio Spread (Optionsprofitcalculator.com)

The advantage of this options strategy is that it allows one to make money as a stock goes down, and yet also shifts the loss zone from above the price at the time of your entry, all the way down to the other side of your max profit zone. This trade as it sits right now, has a 98.5% probability of profit and a break-even of $0.47 per share. Since it only locks up $200 to sell the two cash secured puts and a maximum return of $53, this comes with a 7-month max return on capital of 26.5%. There is no free lunch here, as it can also lock up $200 of your money while netting you basically nothing as most of the $3 will get eaten by your brokerage costs. It's incredibly unlikely, but if SNDL Inc. somehow reaches zero by expiry the trade has a max loss of $47 + brokerage fees.