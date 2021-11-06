TebNad

Pay-TV company DISH Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH) has lately been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons, catching a flurry of analyst downgrades, including a rare double downgrade from Bank of America, despite the company's latest monster earnings beat just over a week ago. BofA analyst David Barden has lowered his rating on Dish to underperform from buy, noting that the company has experienced "... a prolonged period of expected and unexpected technological challenges," and added that ''Once the 5G network is operational and at scale, the company would need to still prove it could form meaningful partnerships in an industry with established players chasing similar opportunities."

Other analysts have expressed concerns over the company's wireless business and future cash flow risks, with Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar noting that, "Equity value for Dish is highly sensitive to even small changes in capital structure or capital cost assumptions and therefore, these variables are likely to continue being meaningful source of volatility."

Following the downgrades, Dish shares have been badly hammered after losing over 20% over a 10-day period, are in oversold territory (RSI of 27.3) and are currently trading at a 14-year low. Dish has crashed a shocking 64.2% over the past 12 months. Maybe it's time to put our contrarian lens on and check whether Dish might be worth a second look.

Reduced 5G Spending

Back in 2019, the Department of Justice approved the US$26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint. Under the agreement, Dish Network was to purchase Sprint's prepaid customers and 800MHz spectrum for a sum of $5 billion and also build out a 5G network that will cover 70% of the U.S. population by June 2023. In November 2022, Dish Network offered $2 billion of its senior secured notes with the proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including the buildout of the company's wireless infrastructure. Dish has never changed its initial estimate of $10 billion spending for its 5G network buildout.

By Q3 2022, Dish had completed construction on 10,000 sites, capable of providing coverage to 35% of the U.S. population. In a January 2023 SEC filing, Dish disclosed it had commenced the construction of 15,000 5G sites that will provide broadband coverage to over 60% of the population. Analysts at New Street Research and Raymond James have estimated that Dish needs to build 33,000 to 35,000 sites to reach its 70% coverage target. According to New Street estimates, Dish will need an additional $3 billion in capex, but will 'comfortably' achieve its target:

"The $2 billion Dish is raising now should give them capital for an additional 10k sites, taking them to 20k sites in total. This will take them comfortably past two deployment targets in June 2023: 70% of national POPs and 15k cell sites," the analyst wrote in a note to investors.

But here's the kicker: Dish is likely to take a breather after hitting its June deadline, which should provide significant relief to cash flows, "Activity suggests a 2H23 slowdown (taking a breather after meeting its June 2023 FCC shot-clock) as we also consider the company is being mindful of its balance sheet," Cowen has said.

Granted, Wall Street remains divided over Dish's wireless ambitions:

"We would judge the likelihood that Dish is able to build a robust, sustainable, viable wireless business to be low. The history of wireless startups in the US is poor and the company's targets - consumer and enterprise - strike us as overly ambitious," MoffettNathanson wrote in a note to investors.

Still, achieving that important milestone would remove a significant execution risk and that should reflect positively on the shares, barring some other black swan event.

M&A Action

This might sound banal, but perhaps it's time that the much ballyhooed Dish-DirecTV merger will finally materialize. Fears of creating a monopoly is a big reason why the FCC scuttled an attempted tie-up between the two companies more than two decades ago. However, with services such as YouTube TV, Hulu, fubo TV and Philo, to name a few, now offering real options and cord cutting showing no signs of abating, Dish is once again openly talking about a merger.

During Q4 2021 earnings call last February, Dish chairman Charlie Ergen again called a Dish-DirecTV combo "inevitable" and also painted a dire picture of the outcome if the merger fails to sail through, "Otherwise, both companies will just melt away and there'll be no service for customers. Reasons to not allow it don't exist anymore. I think it's inevitable, but I don't know the timing of it," Ergen said. During Q3 2022 earnings call, Ergen was more direct about the possible timing of such a merger saying "…now that election cycle is over next week. And then you have a window, where I think all companies are looking at M&A. If the timing was right, it would be in the near term, not the longer term."

While both companies are losing customers to cord-cutting and rapid growth of streaming options, a DirecTV acquisition would give Dish more than 20 million subscribers combined thus making Dish the nation's largest pay TV company. With ~23 million subscribers, and no competition in the satellite TV category, Dish would be able to generate more advertising, and pressure programmers to offer lower carriage fees which would be great for the bottom-line. After all, few programmers would be keen to see their channels removed from a pay TV service reaching 20 million homes. A merger would also lower costs for Dish by combining resources and shrinking the workforce.

If the FCC tried to block the merger on grounds that it would remove video competition in rural areas where many homes have limited internet access, the Dish team could counter by pointing out that President Biden's 2021 infrastructure program has internet provision in rural areas as one of its objectives.

Valuation and Health Matters

Dish has a P/E GAAP (FWD) of 8.98, way lower than 18.22 for the Communications Services sector and an A for overall valuation.

A big reason why Dish is so cheap is its over-leveraged balance sheet as well as serious risks regarding its business model reboot with the company still hemorrhaging subscribers like crazy (Dish lost 24,000, mostly Boost-branded, mobile customers in Q4 2022). Dish's margins have been contracting, EBITDA negative and cash burn high; however, such expenses are to be expected of any new business effort as New Street Research put aptly, "They need to invest to get onto their own systems to ultimately have lower costs, and they need to invest to drive growth."

Dish has a fair Piotroski F-Score of 5, which suggests that its overall financial status might not be as bad as the huge selloff suggests. Developed by Joseph Piotroski in 2000, the Piotroski's F-Score attempts to identify the healthiest companies amongst a basket of value stocks by screening through nine accounting-based stock selection criteria. But, it's by no means foolproof: Whereas the American Association of Individual Investors is a strong proponent of the Piotroski scoring system, Seeking Alpha contributor Yuval Taylor has argued and even demonstrated that things are not that straightforward.

Dish has an overall Buy rating on Wall Street with a 4.06 out of 5 score but is rated a Sell by Seeking Alpha authors and a Hold by Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings. Interestingly, Dish has recorded net insider buying over the past 12 months, with 43,556,821 shares bought against 42,113,221 shares sold, which is a good sign.

I rate Dish Networks a Hold and think it can be an interesting and rewarding contrarian play for bold investors.