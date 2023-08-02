Grid Dynamics Keeps Growing, Improving, And Is Now Cheap

Mar. 02, 2023 4:00 PM ETGrid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN)
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Grid Dynamics has several expansion catalysts that support its growing top line.
  • In fact, its revenue derived from the US market continues to grow and is supported by high-paying customers.
  • Additionally, the company has made meaningful M&A activity that provides new areas of growth.
  • With the recent pivot to positive EBITDA in Q1 2023 outlook, GDYN's valuation has improved, making it an attractive buy candidate.

Businessman using futuristic mobile phone

wonry

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a leading technology services company that provides enterprise-level digital transformation. They serve a number of Fortune 1000 companies and have expertise in big data, artificial intelligence ('AI'), and cloud migrations. GDYN has new partnerships with

GDYN: Growing Top line Forecast

GDYN: Growing Top line Forecast (Source: SeekingAlpha Premium)

GDYN: Improving Profitability

GDYN: Improving Profitability (Source: Investor Presentation)

GDYN: Weekly Chart

GDYN: Weekly Chart (Source: Author’s TradingView Account)

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.2K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GDYN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.