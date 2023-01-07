Torsten Asmus

The Treasury bond market faced immense volatility in 2022. Last year was the worst year on record for Treasury bonds as interest rates skyrocketed due to the rise in inflation. Long-term Treasuries have been hit the hardest due to their greater duration exposure. For example, the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) has lost a staggering ~42% of its value since its 2021 peak.

I warned investors about EDV in early 2020, "Long-Term Treasuries Are Hardly A Hedge," noting a relatively sustained slight rise in inflation could easily cause EDV to lose most of its value. Additionally, that article discussed the likelihood that long-term Treasuries would lose their negative correlation to stocks if inflation rises. Since then, both projections have generally come true as stocks and long-term bonds declined together last year, negatively impacted by a rise in inflation and interest rates.

EDV is undoubtedly more attractive today than it was in 2020. The fund currently has an SEC dividend yield of ~4%. The ETF still has immense duration exposure of 24X, meaning a 1% rise or decline in long-term interest rates should cause EDV to fall or increase by ~24%. That staggeringly high exposure may cause EDV to decline much further if long-term rates rebound to new highs. However, if long-term interest rates have bottomed, as many believe due to the moderation in inflation, then EDV could see tremendous appreciation. Historically, recessions cause long-term rates to decline so many investors may be targeting EDV today as a hedge against recession risk. While that pattern may continue, persistent inflation risk and significant yield curve inversion may offset EDV's hedge potential.

Have Long-Term Real Rates Bottomed?

EDV's weighted-average maturity is currently 24 years, so it's primarily exposed to changes in 20-year and 30-year Treasury bonds. These ultra-long-term Treasury bonds have appreciated for roughly forty years from early 1980 to the end of 2020 during the moderated inflation period. However, that pattern was broken as the 30-year Treasury yield firmly broke its resistance and support channel in 2021. Despite the sharp rise in long-term yields, 30-year Treasury bonds still do not pay more than inflation today. See below:

Data by YCharts

Of course, long-term Treasury bonds are primarily exposed to the long-term inflation outlook or the expected average inflation rate over the next 20 to 30 years. Based on the 30-year Treasury bond's real yield of 1.6% and overall yield of 3.93%, it appears the bond segment is discounting a 2.36% average long-term inflation rate. See below:

Data by YCharts

Both the discounted inflation rate (or inflation breakeven rate) and the real yield (or yield after expected inflation) on 30-year Treasury bonds are at high historical levels. The real interest rate is measured from inflation-indexed Treasury bonds, which pay the CPI rate plus a nominal yield - currently 1.6%. Real interest rates are often so high only when the Federal Reserve has a very hawkish monetary policy position. Historically, real interest rates are high when the economy grows quickly, as the manufacturing PMI indicates. Today, that correlation has broken as the PMI has fallen to recessionary indications while 30-year real interest rates remain elevated. See below:

Data by YCharts

In my view, this is a strong indication that real interest rates have peaked and are more likely to reverse. If the real yield on long-term Treasuries returns to normal levels of around 0-50 bps, EDV's yield should drop by about 1% or more. I believe this is a solid potential bullish catalyst for EDV since such a decline in its yield could cause the fund to appreciate by around 30% due to its duration exposure. Real rates would likely decline to this extent if the stock market crashed further in a recession, creating a potential hedge opportunity in EDV.

Higher For Longer Inflation?

Since 2010, these long-term Treasury bonds have rarely priced at an inflation rate over 2.5%. While it is true that inflation remains well above that figure, the market "expects" Federal Reserve policy will eventually push inflation back to the normal range. Over a 20-30 year horizon, that seems likely, barring the potential for uncontrolled inflation or, more likely, an increase to the Federal Reserve's inflation target rate. Indeed, given the immense Federal government debt level and skyrocketing interest costs, a sharp, sustained rise in the inflation target may be the only way for the US government to avoid default feasibly. In my view, this is the most significant long-term risk to EDV since its immense duration means it would likely decline by 25-50% (from current levels) if the permanent inflation target increases.

The long-term inflation breakeven rate is closely correlated to the price of crude oil. The Federal Reserve has limited control over energy commodity prices, which immensely impacts inflation; thus, a rise in energy commodity prices essentially forces the Federal Reserve's inflation target up. See below:

Data by YCharts

Crude oil and most other energy commodities have consolidated over the past year as shortage fears regarding Russia have waned, and domestic production has risen. The significant drain of SPR reserves and use of previously drilled oil wells has also boosted US domestic supplies but will no longer be supportive during 2023. With the US rig count declining (likely due to lower profits), I believe the oil shortage could return in 2023, mainly if a recession does not occur. Due to this, a sharp rise in crude oil would be very bearish for EDV.

EDV Is Positively Correlated to Stocks

Indeed, EDV's correlation to the oil futures ETF (USO) has become quite damaging, while EDV's correlation to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has become very positive. See below:

Data by YCharts

EDV is viewed as attractive due to its historically strong hedge against the stock market. However, commodity-driven inflation has become a major global economic issue, and higher commodity prices negatively impact most stocks and bonds (excluding energy & mining). Thus, as predicted in early 2020, EDV has lost its hedge capability to stocks. As mentioned above, from the real interest-rate standpoint, there are fundamental reasons why EDV should negatively correlate to stocks. However, I expect the positive bond-stock correlation will persist until commodity prices and inflation volatility subsides.

Yield Curve Inversion Troubles The Long-End

The US yield curve is the most inverted it has been in decades. Historically, the inverted curve strongly indicates slowing economic growth (because it implies a decline in interest rates over time). Considering long-term bonds like EDV are roughly more volatile than short-term Treasuries, it seems EDV should pay a higher return to offset its more significant risks. However, EDV's yield is well below that of short-term Treasury bond funds like (SHY) (4.55% today). Thus, even if short-term rates eventually decline, EDV may not benefit since that would likely occur with the curve steepening. See below:

Data by YCharts

The US Treasury curve is exceptionally inverted today, with 30-year Treasuries paying a staggering ~1.25% lower yield than ultra-low-risk six-month Treasury bonds. In my view, this is a major bearish factor for EDV since normalization in the yield curve would likely cause the spread to rise by around 2-4%. This could occur if the Federal Funds rate is cut by that extent, but if inflation persists and cuts are avoided, it would only occur through a very sharp decline in the value of long-term Treasury bonds. Today's immense yield curve inversion is likely the primary negative catalyst risk factor facing EDV, particularly considering curve steepening usually occurs at the onset of a recession.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe EDV's risk-reward profile remains unsupportive. Speculators who strongly believe that inflation and interest rates will fall dramatically due to a recession (or similar) may find EDV a strong appreciation target. Indeed, if we consider a "2008-like" recession where inflation rapidly declines and dovish Federal Reserve monetary policies are pursued, EDV could quickly rise. However, the persistence of inflation despite the economic slowdown implies inflation may not be as closely correlated to the economy as it used to be.

EDV's "hedge potential" appears weak today due to the abnormal market dynamic stemming from commodity shortages. Ultimately, those shortages are tied to geopolitical and global social issues that may constrict labor productivity. I believe that, as long as those factors persist, EDV will have significant exposure to inflation and monetary policy volatility. Further, while evidence suggests the global economy is slowing, it appears to be more of a "prolonged stagnation" than a "rapid crash." A crash could eventually occur if the credit cycle deteriorates and unemployment spikes. Still, I do not believe the economic outlook currently supports a sufficiently large demand crash to cause significant disinflation.

My outlook for EDV remains bearish, and I believe most investors are best avoiding the fund. However, inflation-indexed Treasuries, such as those in the ETF (TIP), may be much better alternatives since they stand to benefit from a fall in real interest rates but carry no inflation exposure. Short-term inflation-indexed Treasuries, such as (STIP) or (VTIP), may be best overall because they also stand to gain from eventual yield curve steepening. While I am not bullish on high-yield bonds, I believe they're far preferable to long-term Treasuries today due to their ~8% yield and lower duration exposure.