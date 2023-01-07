EDV: Beware The Coming Yield Curve 'Re-Steepening'

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.6K Followers

Summary

  • Long-term Treasury bonds have found a support level after catastrophic losses in 2022 amid a significant increase in commodity-driven inflation pressures.
  • As anticipated, the long-term Treasury bond ETF EDV has garnered a positive correlation to the S&P 500, suggesting it is no longer an equity hedge.
  • While a recessionary fall in real interest rates could benefit EDV, a sharp rise in the yield curve and persistence in inflation remain significant threats.
  • EDV offers meager returns with high risk, making it best suitable for speculators wishing to bet on a big deflationary recession.
  • Investors looking for low-risk, long-term returns may be better suited on the short end of the yield curve or in inflation-protected bonds.

Yield Curve

Torsten Asmus

The Treasury bond market faced immense volatility in 2022. Last year was the worst year on record for Treasury bonds as interest rates skyrocketed due to the rise in inflation. Long-term Treasuries have been hit the hardest due to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.6K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in EDV,TLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.