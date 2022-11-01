Chalabala/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has been one of my most favorite investments, given the long-term strength of its market and the beaten-down stock prices as demand for air travel fell in 2020. Even before that, aircraft lessors and more, particularly AerCap, were among my favorite investments, though the market has not fully appreciated the business prospects in prior years.

Since I marked shares a buy during the pandemic, AerCap stock has showed outsized returns for shareholders, validating my buy thesis for the stock. The stock hasn't let me or my portfolio down a single time since I added shares. In this report, I look at the stock price performance as well as the company's most recent results and I will provide an update to my price target for AerCap.

AerCap Stock: A Strong Outperformer

AerCap stock has not disappointed me one day. I don't regret buying shares of the Ireland-based lessor and if I had any regret, it is that I did not buy more. Since I wrote about AerCap in 2020, share prices have surged by 120% more than easily outperforming the 35% return for the broader markets, supported by strong long-term demand for air travel and a recovery towards that trendline.

AerCap Supports Airline Recovery Trend

Overall, we see that the business environment is increasing with all geographical regions showing total daily flights between 80 and 90 percent of 2019 levels. Even China, which only had 30% of flights recovered last quarter, is now 87% recovered in line with other areas. Storage rates for new technology aircraft is also trending down further, which provides solid support for lease rates further amplified with delivery delays at Boeing and Airbus. So, it is a very strong environment for aircraft leasing businesses and the shortage of aircraft as well as escalators in lease contracts is providing solid support to lease rates and residual values.

AerCap Adjust Income Shows Strength

GAAP reporting requires AerCap to amortize certain items related to the acquisition of GECAS at an accelerated pace, which significantly affects the company's income. These are non-cash items that are required, but don't really affect the underlying performance of the company. By far, the biggest adjustment is $11.01 write off related to the loss of assets in Russia. Chances that these assets will come back is relatively small and the legal procedures with insurance companies, Russian airlines and reinsurers are likely going to be taking years. During the quarter, there was a $47 million recovery driven by a credit letter, but other than that we don't see any recovery in assets or related items. After adjustments, AerCap posted an adjusted earnings per share of $9.01 and $2.66 for the fourth quarter, beating estimates by $0.70, driven by strong aircraft sales volumes, continued strength in the core leasing business and better than expected performance for the engine leasing business. For the full year, AerCap beat its own expectations by $0.51 to $1.01 per share.

Normally, I would be looking at the year-over-year performance as well, but since GECAS was acquired in November 2021, there is no relevant basis for comparison.

AerCap Liquidity Position Remains Strong

Compared to last quarter, we saw AerCap's sources increase by roughly $1 billion driven by a strong cash position and we are also seeing contracted aircraft sales coming back into the picture. The use of the sources is expected to increase by $3 billion. Roughly $1 billion is driven by higher CapEx and $2 billion is driven by debt maturities. It should be noted that with continued OEM delays at Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), it remains to be seen whether the CapEx will actually be as high as $7 billion. Overall, we see that with the cash position and 2023 cash flows, AerCap should be able to cover its CapEx, and with its unsecured revolvers, it can easily cover its debt maturities. The sources-to-uses ratio is down to 1.4x from 1.7x last quarter with a 1.2x target.

AerCap Provides Conservative Guidance For 2023

For 2023, AerCap is targeting $7.00 to $7.50 in earnings per share. However, I consider that to be conservative. The company will obviously have no Russian lease collections in 2023 and the only positives would be related to credit letters received or any recoveries, but that is not something that should be counted on. Furthermore, there are costs for cargo conversions offset by higher lease rates and revenues. Other than that, overall, the company builds its estimated 2023 EPS on its core business. The company does expect $2.5 billion in aircraft sales on which a gain on sale is likely to be realized in the 10 to 15 percent range. This should result in an additional $250 million to $375 million in earnings, which are not accounted for in the estimates and should add around $1 to $1.50 per share to the earnings. So, while the EPS has been guided down year-over-year, I am expecting it could very well be close to last year without other income accounted for.

Does AerCap Pay A Dividend?

AerCap does not pay a dividend, it focuses more on share repurchases, and in my previous report, I pointed out the following:

AerCap feels confident about the demand for air travel in the future to actually spend the money on these aircraft and it also is lowering its sources-to-uses target from 1.5 to 1.2 which could potentially free up capital for stock repurchases.

The company has announced a $500 million share repurchase program which is expected to be completed by September 2023, allowing the company to repurchase around 3% of its outstanding shares. At the time of writing, AerCap shares are trading around 3% higher, so the share repurchase is more or less priced in already.

Is AER a good stock to buy?

Compared to its book value per share, AerCap is trading at a .97 price-to-book value. However, the $3.3 billion discount that AerCap received when acquiring GECAS is not reflected in this. To adjust for this, we add the $3.3 billion back and apply depreciation to this. By doing so, we get an adjusted book value of $79.68. Normally, I apply a discount to the book value of around 14%, which was in line with the discount to book value that we saw prior to the acquisition of GECAS. More recently, that price-to-book ratio has creeped closer to 1, partially reflecting the discount on the GECAS deal that is not reflected in the book value. Since November, AerCap has not traded at the discount-to-book that I normally apply, so you can question how reflective this discount still is to use for setting price targets. When valued to its book value, there is 23% upside from current price levels, and if we use the 50-day price-to-book value of AerCap, then there is roughly 20% upside. So, I am lifting my price target from $66.90 to $77-$79.70.

The Risks Of Adding The GECAS Acquisition Discount Back

While adding the discount to NAV that AerCap secured when acquiring GECAS does make sense, a few things should be kept in mind. Adding the full $3.3 billion discount back is the easy way to do things, but I believe that in the same flight equipment is depreciated, the value of the discount to NAV should be "depreciated" as well which introduces some uncertainty as assumptions need to be made. At the same time, we don't know when GECAS flight equipment is being sold and for what price. When that happens, we should remove that part from the discount as well and with the information that the lessor provides, we cannot do this with certainty. So, we should keep in mind that while adding the discount to NAV back, there are some risks and uncertainty involved.

Conclusion: AerCap Stock Remains A Buy

AerCap saw significant pressures from the conflict in Ukraine to its book value this year, but overall what I am seeing is that the company is supporting the recovery of global airline fleets and in the current supply-constrained market, they can do that at extremely attractive terms, which also means that AerCap stock remains attractive to buy. In fact, I believe that the 2023 guidance is conservative, and based on growing book values, I have increased the price targets significantly for several quarters now. And after the full year earnings release, I have boosted the price target by around 20 to 25 percent to $77-$79.70. I believe that AerCap will continue delivering as it has for a long time now.