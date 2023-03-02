Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 3:23 PM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), EDR:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.96K Followers

Call Start: 12:00 January 1, 0000 12:33 PM ET

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

March 2, 2023, 12:00 pm ET

Company Participants

Galina Meleger - VP, IR

Dan Dickson - CEO

Christine West - CFO

Don Gray - COO

Conference Call Participants

Marcus Giannini - H.C. Wainwright

Jake Sekelsky - Alliance Global Partners

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities

Mark Reichman - Noble Capital Markets

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Endeavour Silver Corp. Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Galina Meleger, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead. Please go ahead.

Galina Meleger

Thank you, operator, and good day, everyone.

Before we get started, I would ask that you view our MD&A for cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the Risk Factors pertaining to these statements. Our MD&A and financial statements are available on our website at edrsilver.com.

With us on today's call is Dan Dickson, Endeavour Silver's CEO; Christine West, our Chief Financial Officer; and Don Gray, Endeavour's COO. Following Dan's formal remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

And now, over to Dan.

Dan Dickson

Thank you, Galina, and welcome, everyone.

I will keep today's call as brief as possible as all the details were published in today's news release, but make sure I hit some of the key points for our investors.

Endeavour Silver had a solid 2022 in what can be categorized as a challenging cost environment. Our production exceeded guidance, which helped alleviate the upward pressure on costs. Inflationary pressures

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.