Ingevity: Beneficial Guidance Driven By Increased Automotive Production And Cheap

Mar. 02, 2023 4:23 PM ETIngevity Corporation (NGVT)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
106 Followers

Summary

  • Among the applications of Ingevity's solutions and products, we find products for automobiles as well as the products for the extraction and production of petroleum, agrochemicals, adhesives, and lubricants.
  • New patents will likely bring new products, a larger target market, and revenue growth.
  • Certain investors will likely appreciate that Ingevity intends to grow inorganically.
  • Under my cash flow statement projections, I assumed the addition of new products for applications in all-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Woman using mobile phone while charging electric car

SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) recently reported beneficial guidance for 2023, including 2023 FCF of $160 billion and incoming revenue catalysts from increased automotive production and supply chain normalization. Even considering risks from a decline in government spending or

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: S&P

Source: S&P

Source: 10-k - Ozark Materials, LLC.

Source: 10-k - Ozark Materials, LLC.

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: Malak's Expectations

Source: Malak's Expectations

Source: Malak's Expectations

Source: Malak's Expectations

Source: Malak's Expectations

Source: Malak's Expectations

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
106 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NGVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.