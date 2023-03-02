Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (MRRTY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 3:31 PM ETMarfrig Global Foods S.A. (MRRTY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.96K Followers

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCPK:MRRTY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eduardo Puzziello - Director of Investor Relations

Timothy Klein - CEO, North America

Rui Mendonca - CEO, Marfrig Global Foods SA.

Paulo Pianez - Sustainability and Communications Director

Tang David - Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marcos Molina - Founder and Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Antonio Hernandez - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022 Conference Call. With us here today, we have Mr. Marcos Molina, Founder and Chairman; Tim Klein, Chief Executive Officer of North America Operations; Mr. Rui Mendonca, Chief Executive Officer of South America; Mr. Tang David, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer; Mr. Paulo Pianez, Sustainability and Communications Director; and Mr. Eduardo Puzziello, Investor Relations Director.

This event is being recorded. And all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the company’s presentation. After Marfrig’s remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. At that time further instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions] This event is also being broadcast live via webcast and may be accessed through Marfrig's website at https://ri.marfrig.com.br, where the presentation is also available. Participants may view the slides in any order they wish. The replay will be available shortly after the event is concluded.

Those following the presentation via webcast may post the questions on our website. They will be answered by the IR team after the conference is finished. Before proceeding, let me mention that forward statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors and analysts should

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.