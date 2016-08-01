The Cheshire Cat

Mar. 02, 2023 4:54 PM ET
Macronomics profile picture
Macronomics
1.11K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed seems to take pleasure in misdirection.
  • The Cheshire Cat effect.
  • Watch the Bank of Japan very closely.
Christine Lagarde Press Conference Following ECB Governing Council Meeting

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

“Imagination is the only weapon in the war with reality.” – The Cheshire Cat – Lewis Carroll – Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Looking at the change in the inflation narrative leading to the “higher for longer” scenario as we posited in our

This article was written by

Macronomics profile picture
Macronomics
1.11K Followers
During my career I have had different roles within various banks, covering various products, from FX to High Grade Bonds. I have always been passionate about markets and particularly on Macro trends. I am currently working in different role in another company and still in contact with the credit market business.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.