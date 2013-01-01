Kellogg: Spinoff Benefits Don't Yield A Clear Picture

Mar. 02, 2023 5:14 PM ETKellogg Company (K)
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
181 Followers

Summary

  • Kellogg Company's revenue remain strong at currently highest level in its history, but so does its costs that rose along with it.
  • Its pursuit of snacks seems to make sense, but emerging market expansion may not help its margin as much.
  • Labor side of the equation for the spinoff should be factored into the management's consideration.

Kellogg"s To Split Into Three Different Companies

Bill Pugliano

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), founded in 1906 and incorporated in Delaware in 1922, is an American snack and convenience foods company with manufacturing facilities in 21 countries and sales in more than 180 countries. The

Kellogg Net Sales

Kellogg Net Sales (Company Q4 Presentation)

Kellogg Sales Growth

Kellogg Sales Growth (Company Q4 Presentation)

k

k (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Kellogg Dividend History

Kellogg Dividend History (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Kellogg Global Portfolio

Kellogg Global Portfolio (Company Portfolio Transition Announce June 2022)

Kellogg Portfolio Transition Strategy

Kellogg Portfolio Transition Strategy (Company Portfolio Transition Announce June 2022)

Kellogg Net Sale Change %

Kellogg Net Sale Change % (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Kellogg North America Snacks Segment

Kellogg North America Snacks Segment (Company Q4 Presentation)

Kellogg EBITDA-to-Sales Ratio

Kellogg EBITDA-to-Sales Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Kellogg Net Sales by Region

Kellogg Net Sales by Region (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Kellogg Contribution to Total Operating Margin by Region

Kellogg Contribution to Total Operating Margin by Region (Calculated by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Kellogg Margin Analysis

Kellogg Margin Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Kellogg Cost of Revenue

Kellogg Cost of Revenue (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Kellogg Financial Overview

Kellogg Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
181 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.