Laurence Dutton

Thesis

When I first discovered the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST), I was very interested because I liked having exposure to technology stocks while receiving a generous dividend. This is possible because the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed-end fund (or CEF). CEFs are actively managed, and, in this case, the managers generate income with options on the stocks they hold. Furthermore, they have access to investments in the private equity space; something retail investors don't. After some research, I purchased a (very) small tranche to try it out. I could see myself increasing this position, but for this to happen, the market has to be clean of all recession possibilities. Since this is not the case, this CEF presents too much risk to rate it a buy. In the following, I will explain the risks I see right now.

If you aren't aware of what CEFs are or how they work, I recommend reading this article since this is crucial to understand BST and my analysis.

What does BST do?

BST's management wants to provide its investors with a total return of current income and capital gains. Capital gains are meant to come from holding stocks with "rapid and sustainable growth potential" (quote from their IR website), while income is generated with a covered call option strategy. In normal market conditions, BST invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies. The other 20% is partly invested in private equity.

With almost 80% of its funds, BST is mainly invested in North America.

BST regions (BST IR)

BST bets almost half its funds on solid results from the Software and Service sector and >20% invested in Semiconductors.

BST sectors (BST IR)

Looking at the top ten holdings, we see that BST relies strongly on prominent big tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Nvidia (NVDA).

BST holdings (BST IR)

Most investors will probably know every position except for Project Debussy, Shopping Series E, and Picasso. These are the private equity investments I mentioned earlier. And these are the main risks I see right now. Technology stocks are way more sensitive to bad macro environments and rising rates. This is why the Nasdaq 100 slumped way more than the Dow Jones or S&P 500 in 2022.

Data by YCharts

So, due to the technology exposure alone, BST faces more risk for bad performance as soon as the market sentiment worsens again.

The risk of private equity

Private equity describes investments in privately held companies. Typically, investors must commit significant capital for many years, so the average retail investor rarely has access to such investments. Overall, I like the chance to participate in private equity through a CEF like BST. But in the last years, private equity vastly underperformed the market, especially in bad times like the previous year.

Private equity vs S&P 500 (koyfin.com)

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF (PSP) is the best way to track many private equity investments. Of course, only some private equity investments have done poorly; others had and still have enormous potential. But in general, you could have done better in the last ten years with an investment in the overall market. In times like last year, when rates rise, capital gets more expensive, and a recession is looming, private equity has it a lot more complicated than publicly trading companies. Since a recession isn't entirely out of the discussion, I still see the risk here. Furthermore, you can't analyze private equity investments as easily as you can publicly trading companies due to a lack of accessible data. With three private equity investments in the top ten holdings, BST has quite an exposure here.

Thinking about this, I see the private equity exposure in BST contributing more negatives than positives.

Premium to NAV

Another negative thing about BST today, providing potential risk, is the premium you have to pay. BST currently trades at a premium to NAV of 2.14%. Meaning you pay 2.14% more for the included assets than you would with a direct investment. While 2.14% may sound like a minor premium, it is above the five, and ten-year average.

BST traded at an average premium of 1.63% in the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Obviously, 2.14% isn't much above 1.63%, but we must remember that the last five years have been far from average. That's why the ten-year average is the more reliable comparison.

Data by YCharts

BST traded at an average discount of 2.63% in the last ten years. But, as you can see in the chart, you could buy BST at a significant discount of about 8% at the beginning of 2022 or even 16% in 2017. And there lies the total return potential for CEFs if you get to buy them at a discount to NAV rather than a premium.

Conclusion

BST is an interesting CEF because it gives you technology exposure while paying a generous dividend. Nevertheless, right now isn't the best time to buy. The market sentiment could worsen again with the potential for a significant recession or higher rate levels for longer than expected. This would hurt the holdings disproportionately to the overall market. Additionally, you have to pay a premium right now, which is higher than last year's averages and denies you the possibility of buying the underlying assets at a discount. But while all this sounds rather bad, I wouldn't issue a sell rating. If you are currently holding BST, it would be better to continue holding and getting the monthly distribution that could be used to dollar-cost-average down the BST position or use otherwise while waiting for the share price to recover.