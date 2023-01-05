AAII Sentiment Survey: Neutral Sentiment Above Average For Ninth Consecutive Week

Mar. 02, 2023 5:34 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, SPX, NDX
AAII profile picture
AAII
2.29K Followers

Summary

  • Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, increased 1.8 percentage points to 23.4%.
  • Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, decreased by 8.0 percentage points to 31.8%.
  • Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, jumped 6.2 percentage points to 44.8%.

Bull and bear figurines on list of share prices

Adam Gault

Neutral sentiment extended its streak of above-average readings to nine consecutive weeks, despite falling in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Bearish sentiment rose to an unusually high level, while bullish sentiment remained at an unusually low level. In addition, members cited monetary policy

This article was written by

AAII profile picture
AAII
2.29K Followers
Charles Rotblut, CFA is the editor of the AAII Journal, the flagship publication of The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). Charles provides both insight about individual investor sentiment and market analysis. He is also the author of "Better Good than Lucky: How Savvy Investors Create Fortune with the Risk-Reward Ratio" (W&A Publishing/Trader's Press).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.