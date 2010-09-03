Gold Fields: Margin Compression On Deck

Mar. 02, 2023 5:42 PM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)1 Comment
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.92K Followers

Summary

  • Gold Fields is one of the worst-performing gold producers this year, down 11% year-to-date, which I attribute to a weaker 2023 outlook than some might have hoped for.
  • Aside from group AISC that are expected to increase ~20% year-over-year (2023 vs. 2022), Salares Norte is behind schedule and won't pour gold until Q4 2023, representing a six-month delay.
  • The good news is that 2024 should be a much better year with partial commercial production from its monster Tier-1 scale asset, Salares Norte, helping to claw back lost margins.
  • However, with Gold Fields still not offering a meaningful margin of safety and up against tough comps because of last year's outperformance vs. peers, I see better opportunities elsewhere for now.
Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

2022 was a tough year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) with many companies missing on production and costs and generating underwhelming free cash flow figures relative to their valuations. One obvious example was sector leader, Newmont (

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.92K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.