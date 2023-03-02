TimArbaev/iStock via Getty Images

I've got three REITs I want to suggest to readers today:

SBA Communications (SBAC)

American Tower (AMT)

Crown Castle International (CCI)

This article includes an excerpt from our subscriber article: Tower REITs Back On Sale.

This version is much shorter (less than one-fourth of the subscriber article), but it's a section capable of standing alone. Before you get into it, you should know that tower REITs are our largest allocation by property type. As of March 2nd, 2023 during market hours (but pretty late in the day), our percentage allocations include:

SBAC with 2.31%

AMT with 8.30%

CCI with 7.05%

That'll be too concentrated for many investors, but it's reasonable for a REIT analyst since analysts should eat their own cooking.

We posted a trade alert for AMT on Friday as we bought a few more shares:

Schwab

That's only a small part of our total position (38 shares out of 498), but we like to buy the dip on great companies. To avoid any confusion, we don't just model out a portfolio of hypothetical positions in Google Sheets. Instead, we use our sheets to demonstrate our actual positions. If I'm wrong about this sector, the revenue from publishing an article won't mean much next to the $209k (at today's market value) invested in these REITs.

Investors may be concerned about AMT's low guidance, but we're not. We dissected the guidance in the full article. Investors who only look at the headline figures are missing the big picture on growth rates.

Since these REITs are heavily correlated, in a few years I'll most likely be proven right on all three or none. I think "all three" is far more likely, given these entry prices.

Such A Large Allocation

These three REITs combine to more than 12.7% of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). However, VNQ's top holding is the Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund (VRTPX). Guess what two of the top four holdings are in VRTPX? AMT and CCI. Consequently, VNQ's total exposure to AMT, CCI, and SBAC is closer to 14% than 12.7%.

I find VNQ is actually a well-designed ETF. It's not perfect for my desires, but many of the better REITs are larger. Consequently, they get a larger weight in VNQ. That's a good thing.

The downside to VNQ is that we can't remove REITs that have unfavorable characteristics.

But First, Mocking Bad REITs

What I find particularly surprising though is that the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) has thoroughly beaten VNQ since the start of 2022. That's hilarious because KBWY is designed to overweight many REITS with weaker property types, management, and balance sheets. Amazing. I get the argument about investors discounting cash flows at a higher rate and thus wanting higher dividend yields. However, KBWY is stacked with REITs that would see their AFFO crushed if rates remain elevated because they use too much debt.

Did you want an ETF where the top holding is managed by RMR? I don't. What do you get with Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)? All the joys of owning leveraged office properties combined with RMR's management.

Second largest holding? It's Services Properties Trust (SVC). What do you get with SVC? If you guessed "another REIT managed by RMR," you're right.

Third largest holding? It's the Necessity Retail REIT (RTL). All the joys of retail without the pesky annoyance of internal management. This time it's not RMR! It has a different external manager. Wow, that's a great endorsement.

In fourth place, we find Global Net Lease (GNL). If you're predicting external management, you've caught a trend. Mediocre high-yield equity REITs often have external management.

How bad are these high-yield equity REITs? Just look at their total returns since somewhere in 2019:

Seeking Alpha and Ycharts

That's the change in the "investor's" (can we say sucker's?) position with all the dividends reinvested! Only one of them is positive. But what if they wanted to spend dividends like many investors do?

They would be stuck saying something like:

I'm a long-term investor, and the change in my portfolio value doesn't matter. I'm only down 30%, 50%, 60%, and 70% on my positions because the market is stupid. I blame somebody else. I get to spend my dividends. Don't ask why my shopping cart has so much cat food and no meat. Maybe I have a bunch of cats! It's certainly not because my dividends were chopped and/or suspended while inflation pushed everything except my investments higher and now I am stuck eating Fancy Feast.

This is what their price performance looks like:

Seeking Alpha and Ycharts

Brutal. How do we avoid that? We do research and we pick REITs that are able to generate significant long-term growth in AFFO per share. That's our REIT metric to evaluate cash flows. It doesn't have to go up every single year, but it should have a trend going higher. Like this:

TIKR

Oops, that was OPI. My bad. Don't put too much weight on future projections. Sometimes they're garbage.

Here's a chart for SBAC:

I'm not doing magic. I'm picking REITs that have strong fundamentals. I'm picking REITs that generate growth in cash flows. There's nothing mysterious about it. It just takes some time to dig into each company.

You won't find Medical Properties Trust (MPW) in KBWY though. Well, not in the top 10 holdings. At the moment. It's dropped down to 11th place. Everyone's favorite REIT, MPW is easily "covering" their dividend with useless non-cash FFO. With AFFO adjusted to remove management's adjustments on stock-based compensation and debt cost amortization, the dividend ceases to be covered. That's assuming $0 in capital expenditures funded by MPW. However, I'm not such a bear today. Shares are around $10.50, so that's not so bad. Some downside risks are priced in now. It was awful over $16.00 though.

Without further ado, I present a portion of our subscriber research on tower REITs.

Subscriber Section Begins

Long-Term Expectations

Tower REITs remain a great long-term choice for wealth generation. Data consumption only trends higher and towers are the most cost-effective way to blanket most areas with coverage. Higher speeds generate demand for more assets. Jeff Stoops, CEO of SBAC, had some interesting commentary on the adoption of 5G. He references that the “killer” 5G apps don’t exist yet, so carriers don’t feel the pressure to build the proper infrastructure to support it.

That’s important because when it comes out, carriers will be behind on deploying enough capacity. As one of the many people who owns a cell phone, I’m thrilled (sarcastically) with the carriers’ dedication to waiting until after they disappoint consumers again.

To quote Jeff Stoops:

Yes, I think that is the seminal question, Rick. And I think, to be honest with you, I can’t name a 5G application that exists today that is kind of in the got to have category. And I think that’s what the whole ecosystem of wireless is waiting on. And when that happens, and I believe it’s a question of when, not if, you’re going to see a heightened sense of needing to invest and make sure that the competition doesn’t get too far ahead. But until that comes along, I think it’s sensible for our customers, particularly ones that have some promises to the Street on free cash flow and things like that, I think, to moderate. And based on all the commentary and what we heard from Ericsson yesterday, I mean that’s what’s going on.

Note: I’ll reference Ericsson later in the article.

Jeff Stoops had a very polite way of saying tenants are trying to retain cash flow by not building the network they repeatedly lead customers to believe they already built. Ultimately, they still need to develop these networks. Speeds near towers (especially those with 5G) are outstanding. Speeds away from towers are laughably slow. Some parts of major cities still have third-world coverage. Using my own city as an example, there are still gaps about half a mile in diameter with zero data or speeds below 1Mb. That’s not on the outskirts of the city.

Yes, I have an extremely high data plan and I use the data to run “Speedtest” almost every time I travel. I’m “happy” (really?) to report that results are still poor in many areas. If I was getting high speeds everywhere I went, it would weaken the thesis that coverage remains weak.

5G Growth

To quote T-Mobile (TMUS) (a company that needs annual verification that a customer is STILL a veteran, just in case they stopped being a veteran…), 5G mid-band matters:

Why do we need to stress mid-band? Because it’s relevant to the next quote:

Seeking Alpha, SBAC Transcript

Source: SBAC Q4 2022 earnings call

The start of that comment about “can’t speak to what others are talking about” is a reference to CCI guiding for slower 5G growth than previously expected. That may be because CCI’s small cell strategy is designed to handle ultra-high speeds at shorter distances with high band. That’s a very efficient technique for providing high speeds to extremely dense areas.

The carriers aren’t paying up for that speed yet (as evidenced by CCI’s weaker guidance). However, they're still begrudgingly leasing additional space to use the mid-band spectrum and SBAC expects to have the mid-band spectrum on “the vast majority of their sites."

How can you remember low-band, mid-band, and high-band? Just replace “band” with “speed."

Fake 5G Coverage: Low-band

T-Mobile provides a nice guide to the difference between low-band, mid-band, and high-band.

That’s how carriers claim to have nationwide 5G coverage, even when that coverage is sometimes slower than 4G coverage. If your data speed is awful, try switching your network to remove 5G as an option so your phone connects to the 4G network instead. For marketing purposes (rather than better service), low-band 5G was the top priority. This also is why some people think 5G isn’t all that fast. Mid-band spectrum is underway and that requires vastly more tower space due to shorter distances. Mid-band spectrum still isn’t fast enough to properly handle very high-density areas. That will require using high-band, but it’s harder to market because consumers are not aware of the differences.

Falling 5G Speeds

We know some companies pushed hard to roll out low-speed 5G across the country. However, low-band is garbage in high-population areas. Speeds are vastly too low. To get good speeds, you need at least mid-band. In the top markets, carriers were rolling out mid-band much earlier. However, carriers did not install mid-band or high-band capacity nearly as quickly as customers signed up for 5G plans and bought 5G devices. Consequently, the Ericsson Mobility Report Business Review shows that the average 5G speed across the top 20 markets fell substantially from 2019 to 2022:

Ericsson

Note: The top 20 5G markets have dramatically better coverage than the median for the United States.

Why Speeds Are Falling: The Gym Analogy

Retail customers are buying phones that support 5G and plans with 5G data. Those customers are also using more data per person. That leads to slower speeds.

This concept can be a bit hard for anyone who doesn’t have a background in technology. Let’s use an analogy to simplify it.

Analogy: 5G connection points (mainly towers) are like gyms.

If more people buy phones that support 5G and plans with 5G data, that’s like more people buying gym memberships.

If each customer tends to use more data year after year (they absolutely do), that’s like each gym member deciding to work out more often.

If the gym membership increases significantly and on average each of those people starts lifting more frequently, what happens? The gym is overcrowded (average 5G speeds decline from too many customers). The intelligent solution is to build more gyms (lease space on towers / small cells). This is what economists would predict, because they tend to assume perfect competition rather than oligopoly.

However, building more gyms requires spending cash. Likewise, installing more 5G requires spending cash on leases and spending cash on equipment (carriers pay for equipment at the site). The gym chains want more memberships (yay revenue), but they would really prefer to not spend much cash on building new gyms (leasing space) even though their gyms (networks) are severely crowded in some areas. They already tried using low-band to cover large areas, which is like putting a bench press in a tent along the middle of a 20-mile stretch of road and claiming that area is served by a gym.

The biggest flaw with this analogy is that gym members can only work out so many hours in a day. Data consumption doesn’t follow those rules because bandwidth requirements keep increasing. That’s like each person finding a way to occupy multiple gym machines at once.

Ratings/Outlook: Bullish on SBAC, AMT, and CCI. Expecting excellent long-term performance from each. I do not expect to sell even one share from any of these positions in the foreseeable future, but I may add to my position in any of them. For future reference, prices at the time I finished preparing this for public release are AMT at $197.24, CCI at $129.04, and SBAC at $258.30.