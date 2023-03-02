LL Flooring: Time To Pick Up The Cigar Butt On The Floor

King Lam Chan profile picture
King Lam Chan
131 Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I discuss if LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. is a good “cigar-butt” investment.
  • LL Flooring reported a non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29 in Q4 2022, which widely missed the Street’s estimates.
  • Analysts also anticipate the company will be at loss until 2027.
  • LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. is trading at a price to tangible book ratio of about 0.51.

Installing Wood Flooring

bill oxford

I previously covered LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) and gave the stock a “Hold” rating. LL stock is a “hold” because of two major reasons:

  1. The company has a mediocre performance as it lacks competitiveness
  2. The hard
Chart
Data by YCharts

Income Statement

Seeking Alpha

Estimates

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

King Lam Chan profile picture
King Lam Chan
131 Followers
I am interested in investing in undervalued mid-cap ($1B - $100B) growth stocks. Young-cap companies may expose your portfolio to huge risks but matured mega caps have less growing potential. I will be searching for stocks with a robust balance sheet, strong growth prospects, and potentially having a 20%+ grow over the next twelve months. My interest is in consumer staples, consumer discretionary and REITs, as they are easily understandable and close to our daily lives. I will also utilise my chartered surveyor (MRICS) background to provide distinctive insights. Please feel free to drop me a line and wish everyone success in investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional investment advisor. No information in this publication is intended as investment advice to buy/sell. The past performance data shown is not a guarantee of future results.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.