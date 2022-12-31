fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with PendragonY.

While retirees will often have multiple sources of income to meet their requirements for cash, their investment portfolio tends to be very important to maintaining their lifestyle. The retiree will need to come up with the cash to pay for any unexpected or unwanted financial needs that arise. Needing cash is not an option, especially when it comes to major unexpected financial emergencies.

One thing every prudent investor and retiree needs to keep in mind is Murphy's Law: "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong" – Plumbing leaks, septic systems need to be replaced, cars break down, storms cause damage, AC units fail when it's hot outside, and furnaces that break when it's cold outside. We can count on Mr. Murphy to put his law to work at the most inconvenient times.

The universe is out to get you. The best-laid plans of mice and men. So, how can you generate cash even when things don't go according to plan?

There are only two ways for your portfolio to produce cash when you need it.

Selling shares of securities that you own

Withdrawing cash generated by dividends or interest payments.

Capital gains investors who focus on potential capital gains rely on the hopes that someone will purchase their shares for more than they paid for them. Through diversification and asset allocation strategies, they hope to have securities they can sell for a profit when Murphy's Law creates cash demands. When they need cash, they need to sell regardless of whether it is a good time to sell. In contrast, dividend investors have the power to redirect a portion of their dividends as needed to help with life's needs without selling a single share.

Holding a diverse asset basket is one strategy used to reduce the chance of needing to sell at a loss when the investor needs to raise cash. But the market is not linear, and a higher share price is never a guarantee. The quest to find the right mix of securities so that they have something to sell at a profit is an endless quest for those who depend on capital gains to cover their need for cash.

One alternative is investing in securities that pay you a regular distribution to cover your cash needs. Such investments allow one to build a portfolio with regular and predictable cash flow that can be used to cover expenses. You can even build in an income cushion to cover the unexpected. And cash left over can grow the portfolio (in both size and cash flow) by reinvesting the rest. Instead of selling the positions to generate cash, the investor adds to them over time or maintains the same amount if all the income is needed. Having substantial cash flow from the portfolio gives greater flexibility in deciding how much to reinvest, where to reinvest, or how much to use for expenses. This freedom will reduce the level of stress in retirement.

This is where the immediate-income focus of HDO's Income Method shines. By focusing on securities that pay generously with well-supported distributions, the investor has the flexibility of a large flow of cash. That cash cannot only be used to cover expected expenses, but it leaves plenty of cash to cover the unexpected or to buy more cash-producing investments. This cash flow provides opportunities in both bull and bear markets. No matter what the general market is doing, there will be income opportunities priced at a good value. Remember that although price over the long term tends to be a rational reflection of value, over short periods, irrational factors can have a big impact on the share price.

Author's Graphic

Dollar Cost Averaging

Dollar Cost Averaging, or DCA, is something that is often talked about when portfolios are in accumulation mode. And even retirees can buy new assets, so it is a tactic that has wide applicability.

DCA offers two big advantages. First, by making many small purchases at regular intervals, it greatly reduces the chance that you will buy investments at high prices on average. Each purchase increases the chance that this purchase wasn't made at a peak. Think of it as flipping a coin. There is a 50% chance of getting a head if you flip a coin once, but only a 6.25% chance of getting all heads if you flip it four times.

Second, it allows you to accumulate shares at a price below the average share price. How does it do this? When investing a fixed dollar amount regularly, you'll be getting more shares when the price is low, and when the price is higher it buys fewer shares. For example, say you are buying $100 of an investment at each purchase. You buy some when the price per share is $10, and later you pick up more when the price is $8. The average price of shares is $9, but because you bought 10 shares at $10, and 12.5 shares at $8, your cost basis is an average of $8.89. By buying more shares at low prices than at high prices, DCA gets you a lower cost on average. And that means more shares for the same investment dollars – and more income.

Using Monthly Payers as a Base

Why look at funds or companies that make distributions monthly? It is not that hard to manage cash flow when investments pay quarterly or even less often. However, most bills come every month. And the majority of jobs pay once a month, if not more often. Most retirees will be accustomed to getting their income at least monthly. So, it can be a big change when you start paying your expenses from the dividends and interest generated by your portfolio when all your positions pay quarterly. Budgeting when you have cash arriving each month is far more familiar.

The smaller and more frequent your purchases are, the better DCA tends to work. Smaller and more frequent purchases mean an even smaller chance that a large percentage of your investments will be bought at peak prices. Twelve purchases are more likely to give you a lower price than 4 bigger quarterly purchases. And while not a huge improvement, monthly purchases will result in slightly faster compounding.

Finally, dividends are cold hard cash and not easily faked. So rather than 4 times a year, a monthly payer will validate your analysis 12 times each year. This can give you a quicker idea of potential troubles so that you can carefully make investment decisions.

So let's look at a couple of monthly payers that will make a nice base for the income portfolio of retirees (and any other investor that wants a reliable income from their portfolio).

Pick #1: UTG - Yield 8.1%

Public utilities have a regulated structure where rates are established so that the utility can profit and generate a return on their investments. This enables them to be very consistent generators of cash flow, even in recessionary times.

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), a Closed-End Fund with diversified access to North American utility companies, provides investors with both a diversified portfolio of utilities and a dependable cash flow. UTG's portfolio holds 46 companies, including some of the largest utility and telecom companies in the U.S. and Canada. Source.

UTG Portfolio

UTG produces a monthly payment of $0.19/share. Its current distribution is around twice the original monthly distribution of 9.67 cents the fund paid in March 2004. The current distribution has an annualized yield of 8.1%. As explained earlier, these distributions are yours to keep, spend, or reinvest.

Since its inception in 2004, the fund has modestly grown its NAV (Net Asset Value) while nearly doubling the distribution! Annual NAV growth averaging 2.05% isn't much, but it is growing, showing that the distribution has been fully covered.

Data by YCharts

UTG trades at about a 2% premium to NAV, presenting an excellent opportunity to initiate/build your position while the price is well below the 3-year high of nearly a 13% premium. Because it concentrates on utility and infrastructure investments, UTG is well-positioned to earn its distributions during recession pressures. As long-term income investors, we will happily sit back while getting paid to wait for the market to realize this.

Over the last four years, the source of UTG's distributions has been an average of 69% long-term gains and 30% qualified income. UTG does not utilize Return of Capital ("ROC") to make payments. Data Source: UTG Distributions.

Pick #2: RNP - Yield 7.6%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP) is one of the best Property REIT CEFs (closed-end funds) out there. Its primary objective is to produce "high current income," and the secondary objective is "capital appreciation." To achieve this, they invest in real estate and diversified preferred securities in both U.S. and global positions. Primarily, most of the portfolio has been held in U.S. investments, but currently, only 20% of the fund is invested in preferred securities of non-U.S. companies.

Cohen & Steers is a top-tier manager of active funds in the REIT sector with an impressive track record. Cohen & Steers maximizes shareholders' returns by taking advantage of unjustified pullbacks and overweighting REITs with solid track records paying well-covered dividends. RNP also uses a 25% allocation to preferred shares as a base for reliable income. RNP is currently trading at par with its NAV.

The fund is a great way to get REIT and preferred exposure in one basket. Both security types provide cash flow for income-focused investors. Source.

Fact Sheet - December 31st, 2022

RNP has done an excellent job managing its portfolio. The NAV (net asset value) had fully recovered from the COVID crash until the Fed's interest rate hikes pushed real estate prices down. Over the last 10 years, the NAV has increased an average of 2.5% a year. This includes the big 20% drop in NAV caused by increasing interest rates. And while modest, it does indicate that over the long term, the distribution is fully covered.

RNP's top 10 holdings are all very high-quality REITs, that are very recognizable and have achieved great results.

Fact Sheet - December 31st, 2022

These are REITs that we would be comfortable holding through any economic conditions. RNP is a great way to invest in these while receiving a high yield.

Conclusion

Most bills recur each month. So, when living on the proceeds of your portfolio, it can be helpful to build a solid base using holdings that pay monthly. That makes it very easy to line up portfolio positions with bills.

Reliable monthly payers, like UTG and RNP, will give you a base of cash each month so that you can have the confidence that your bills will be paid. And having that confidence means you can spend less time worrying about paying bills and more time enjoying your retirement.

Don't allow yourself to become entangled in the whims of the market. The shares of any stock can sell off, and all too frequently, the entire market sells off without warning.

Escape the shell game of trying to time your asset sales. Buy assets that provide you with a recurring income stream, and then diversify that income stream to ensure you are getting the income you need every month.