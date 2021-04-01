Plug Power: Credibility At All-Time Low After Stunning Q4 Miss

Summary

  • Plug Power reported abysmal fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results, with excessive cash burn and product gross margins deteriorating to new multi-year lows.
  • Even after lowering expectations twice over the past four months, the company missed revised revenue projections by a wide margin.
  • Adjusted for contributions from recent acquisitions, organic revenue growth was a paltry 3.5%. Core GenDrive unit sales were down 35% year-over-year as key customer Amazon reduced purchases significantly.
  • Expectations for 100% revenue growth this year are not supported by year-end backlog numbers. Liquidity continues to deteriorate at a rapid pace.
  • Given ongoing execution issues, overly aggressive financial projections and deteriorating liquidity, investors should remain on the sidelines until management lines up new financing and finally starts delivering upon its ambitious targets.

Note:

I have covered Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Wednesday's regular session, Plug Power reported truly abysmal fourth quarter and full-year

