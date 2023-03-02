Ring Energy: Mr. Market Says Keep Digging

Summary

  • Digging out from under what was considered a conservative debt load remains the priority for Ring Energy, Inc.
  • The new acquisition has a lot of rework projects that promise to generate a lot of free cash flow.
  • The focus areas all have very profitable wells with low breakeven points.
  • The debt market has responded with more "elbow room" for the company to operate combined with the possibility of dividends down the road.
  • What is needed is no more challenges like fiscal year 2020 while Ring Energy, Inc. repairs its balance sheet.
Both the stock market and the debt markets have really treated Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) unfairly. The Northwest Shelf acquisition was done in a way that was

Ring Energy Debt Ratio Progress

Ring Energy Debt Ratio Progress (Ring Energy 15, 2022 Corporate Presentation)

Ring Energy Free Cash Flow History And Implied Guidance

Ring Energy Free Cash Flow History And Implied Guidance (Ring Energy December 15, 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Ring Energy Legacy Acreage Operating And Profit Characteristics

Ring Energy Free Cash Flow History And Implied Guidance (Ring Energy December 15, 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Ring Energy Preliminary Well Performance Of Acquired Leases

Ring Energy Preliminary Well Performance Of Acquired Leases (Ring Energy December 15, 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

