(Note: This article is in the newsletter on March 2, 2023.)

Both the stock market and the debt markets have really treated Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) unfairly. The Northwest Shelf acquisition was done in a way that was considered conservative at the time. But then came fiscal year 2020, and the attitude of the debt and stock markets changed literally overnight. What was once considered conservative turned into far-out speculative. Never mind that companies like Ring Energy were converting from an initial stage company to an operating model (and never got the conversion completed before 2020 hit).

All of a sudden, all companies were lumped together and basically told to get their debt ratios in line regardless of the situation. That may be unfair; but it is also how the markets operate in this "neck of the woods." So, the company is finishing converting to an operating model with a debt load that is now considered "excessive" regardless of the old asset story that went out the window back in 2020.

Ring Energy's Debt Situation

Ring Energy, Inc. made an accretive acquisition that essentially will double production without doubling the debt load. Management also repaid more debt than in any prior quarter through operating activities to get the newly combined company off to a good start. Obviously both Mr. Market and the debt market want more progress than $17 million repaid. That now appears possible with the combination of better commodity prices and a very profitable acquisition.

Ring Energy Debt Ratio Progress (Ring Energy 15, 2022 Corporate Presentation)

Essentially, most of the debt ratio progress has happened because commodity prices rose. The market really wants progress in excess of commodity price changes because there is now a focus on lower operating leverage at considerably lower commodity prices.

The oil price crash of 2015 followed by the tweetstorm in 2018, and then the pandemic challenges of 2020 have left quite a mark on the stock and debt markets. There is an industry fear of inconsistent leadership from 2017-2020 combined with recent pronouncements to lead the industry to believe that neither party wants the industry to make a decent profit. That was compounded by some of us reporting all the federal government vacancies causing permit and industry related processing delays. That led to a price-earnings ratio collapse in 2020 to the extent that I had not seen since the 1980s, when Saudi Arabia pushed the price of oil to $10 a barrel (for a few years) while attempting to re-enter the oil market.

There is a general insider attitude that is permeating the year-end reporting that considers the industry still very cheap compared to history. That should imply considerable upside potential as valuations head towards normal over time in the eyes of insiders. The ride is liable to be very volatile. So fasten your seatbelts if you are in this industry.

The overall market attitude remains very conservative towards this industry. The aborted 2018 recovery did little to assuage the general nervousness of Mr. Market. Hence the "keep digging" attitude with regards to the debt load.

Free Cash Flow

Obviously, Ring Energy, Inc. management knows the score and made the acquisition to build free cash flow that the market demands. The confusion arises in that these wells are a conventional opportunity aided with "modern completion techniques." Therefore, the production decline curve is far less steep than is the case for unconventional. That makes for a big difference in sustaining cash flow, well life, and overall profitability. These wells are also a lot smaller (and cheaper).

Ring Energy Free Cash Flow History And Implied Guidance (Ring Energy December 15, 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Initial results of the merger are encouraging. Despite a partial contribution of the new properties, management reported one of the largest debt repayments shown above.

The banks responded to the situation by increasing the company liquidity. This enables management to go shopping for more accretive deals to build more "elbow room" and continue an industry trend of "digging out" of a debt hole through accretive deals. There is also a relaxation of covenants to the extent that somewhere down the road, dividends can be considered for the first time since the pandemic. So, the debt market at least recognizes some progress on the debt ratio issues as a result of the acquisition.

Both the debt market and the stock market are remarkably impatient about solving these kinds of issues. The industry is remarkably low visibility when it comes to the future. There is a lot of political interference and just in general fast-changing conditions. Since one never knows how long the "good times" last, generally there is always pressure to resolve issues like this "yesterday."

Well Profitability

The other consideration is that these wells are so profitable that the company can grow free cash flow over time if the stock market allows for that. Clearly the debt market as shown above is relaxing some tight constraints on the ability of the market to operate. What is left is for the market to show similar approval of the management progress so far.

Ring Energy Free Cash Flow History And Implied Guidance (Ring Energy December 15, 2023, Corporate Presentation)

The legacy production characteristics shown above have tremendously profitable characteristics. Just about anything that breaks-even at a very low price shown above is tremendously profitable at the current price level environment of commodity prices. All that is really needed is enough of these wells to properly service the debt. That is what the 2020 pandemic interrupted because there was a plan in place with the lenders to do just that.

That plan became nonviable as oil prices dipped into negative territory. Lenders are generally afraid to lend money even in what was regarded as conservative situations just when that money is most needed. the problem is once they "clamped down," they then remained "clamped down" despite the known situation with the company and despite initial lending assumptions.

The new acquisition shows promise of being similarly low breakeven. What is needed is time for management to review the whole situation and establish some key data based upon actual performance experience with the new acreage. While I would expect more preliminary data in addition to what is in the current presentation, it will become more reliable once the company has experience operating the properties for a few quarters.

Ring Energy Preliminary Well Performance Of Acquired Leases (Ring Energy December 15, 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The newly acquired properties appear to be able to demonstrate the ability to build free cash flow as shown above quickly. Recompletion projects are abundant. So, the first graph on the right-hand side implies a lot of very profitable first year projects. This would also mean more free cash flow at lower commodity prices which concerns both the debt markets and the stock markets.

Note that these are vertical wells and conventional wells. That usually implies that costs are dirt cheap, and you get a lot of production for the money spent because the flow rates are better than is the case for "tight" unconventional formations.

As was the case before, back in 2019, Ring Energy, Inc. management needs the time to make "everything" happen as planned. There is nothing on the horizon like fiscal year 2020. But this industry has long been full of surprises. I like the chances here to restore Ring Energy, Inc. to its former stature, as I have for some time. Now let us hope the industry conditions cooperate for once in the near future.