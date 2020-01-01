Natera Is There For A Long Game (Technical Analysis)

Mar. 02, 2023 7:01 PM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)
Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
723 Followers

Summary

  • Cutting the cash burn and other operational expenses should bring back Natera, Inc. financial health.
  • Natera produced in 2022 loads of peer-reviewed ammunition for winning more and more market share in women's health, oncology, and organ transplant.
  • Recent and upcoming studies results and endorsements are building the launching pad for Natera's profitability for the mid and long term.

Young female scientist working in laboratory

Solskin

Investment thesis

Despite being still a loss-producing company, Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) seems to be on the cusp of a great turnaround, with multiple tailwinds helping its growth to be captured in the financial results.

The biggest tailwinds for

expenses

Declining expenses forecast (Natera IR site FY/Q4 2022 presentation)

studies

Signatera clinical pipeline (Natera IR site FY/Q4 2022 presentation)

chart

Chart 1 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Weekly (TradingView)

renko chart

Renko daily chart (TradingView)

I am investing in various styles to achieve diversification and exploit sector rotation, mixing value and disruption. I love back-testing! CFA Level III candidate. Graduate MA Finance ICHEC Brussels Management School & MA Politics Warsaw University. IRL, a Brussels-based expert in the area of innovation and technology transfer. Views are mine, not employer`s.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NTRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

