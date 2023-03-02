Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 6:11 PM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.97K Followers

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashish Saran - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Matt Murphy - President & Chief Executive Officer

Willem Meintjes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

C.J. Muse - Evercore

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Matt Ramsay - Cowen

Jeremy Kwan - Stifel

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Karl Ackerman - BNP

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Marvell Technology’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. And please note that this event is being recorded today.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ashish Saran, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead, sir.

Ashish Saran

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Marvell's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO; and Willem Meintjes, our new CFO.

Let me remind everyone that certain comments made today include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our earnings press release, which we filed with the SEC today and posted on our website, as well as our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements.

During our call today, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measure

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.