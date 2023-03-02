United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.97K Followers

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Karin Daly - Investor Relations & Vice President, Equity Group

Daniel Peed - Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer

Bennett Bradford Martz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the United Insurance Holdings Corp. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference call over to Karin Daly United Insurance Holdings Corp. Investor Relations representative and Vice President at the Equity Group. You may begin Karin.

Karin Daly

Thank you, Kevin, and good afternoon, everyone. UPC Insurance has also made this broadcast available on its website at www.upcinsurance.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the call. Additionally, you can find copies of UPC's earnings release and presentation in the Investors section of the company's website.

Speaking today will be Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, R. Daniel Peed; and President and Chief Financial Officer, Bennett Bradford Martz.

On behalf of the company, I'd like to note that statements made during this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The company believes these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans.

However, if these estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate, or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially may be found in the company's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in the Risk Factors section on their most recent annual report on Form 10-K

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.