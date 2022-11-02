Estée Lauder: Down 11% In A Month Since Q2 FY23 Results

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.92K Followers

Summary

  • EL shares fell 4.4% on the day when Q2 FY23 results were released and have now fallen by more than 11% in a month.
  • Including currency, Net Sales fell 17% and EPS fell 49% year-on-year in the quarter, and further declines are expected next quarter.
  • EL has been impacted by a variety of problems in China, the U.S. and Korea, some of which appear to be of its own making.
  • EL expects growth to resume in Q4 and hints at a strong FY24. Market growth and EL's strong brands should carry it through.
  • With shares at $244.64, EL is at 40x CY19 earnings and we expect a total return of 37% (10.2% annualized) by June 2026. Buy.
price reduction 3D render illustration

-slav-

Introduction

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) released Q2 FY23 results (for October-December 2022) on February 2. EL stock fell 4.4% that day and has continued falling, and is now down by more than 11% from before the results:

EL

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.92K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.