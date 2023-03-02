ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 8:00 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.97K Followers

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Hamer - VP, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Pasquale Romano - Chief Executive Officer

Rex Jackson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

James West - Evercore ISI

Gabe Daoud - Cowen and Company

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

David Kelley - Jefferies

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Maheep Mandloi - Credit Suisse

Oliver Huang - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Alex Vrabel - Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Lisa, and I'll be your conference operator for today's call. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ChargePoint Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Hamer, ChargePoint's Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Patrick, please go ahead.

Patrick Hamer

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss ChargePoint's fourth quarter and full fiscal 2023 earnings results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investors section of our website at investors.chargepoint.com. With me on today's call are Pasquale Romano, our Chief Executive Officer; and Rex Jackson, our Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon, we issued our press release announcing results for the quarter and full year ended January 31, 2023, which can also be found on our website.

We'd like to remind you that during the conference call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including our outlook for the first quarter fiscal 2024. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results

