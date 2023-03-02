Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.97K Followers

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Schaffer – Vice President-Investor Relations

Lisa Utzschneider – Chief Executive Officer

Tania Secor – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer

Mark Kelley – Stifel

James Heaney – Jefferies

Brian Fitzgerald – Wells Fargo

Andrew Marok – Raymond James

Ian Peterson – Evercore

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to IAS Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to Jonathan Schaffer, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Schaffer

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the IAS 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call. I'm joined today by Lisa Utzschneider, CEO; and Tania Secor, CFO.

Before we begin, please note that today's call and prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements. We refer you to the company's filings with the SEC, posted on our Investor Relations site at investors.integralads.com, for more details about important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

We will also refer to non-GAAP measures on today’s call. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is contained in today's earnings release available on our Investor Relations site. All financial comparisons, unless noted otherwise, are based on the prior-year period.

So, with these formalities out of the way, I'd now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Lisa Utzschneider. Lisa, you may begin.

Lisa Utzschneider

Thanks Jonathan. And welcome everyone to our 2022 fourth quarter and full year call. We reported a strong fourth quarter with revenue growth of 15% at a 34% adjusted EBITDA margin. Revenue

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.